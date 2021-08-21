‘The Challenge’ Veteran Called Out for Lying & Acting Scared

The second episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” saw the veteran alliance continuing to team up to take down some of the rookies in the house. One of the main talking points of the episode was the deliberation, during which Josh Martinez accused Kelz Dyke of making deals with everyone in the house.

Kelz had a scathing reply for Josh, accusing him of making up lies and being scared of him. “Josh, no offense, you’re not known to be the most tactical/strategic person in the room,” he said. “If I were making moves, you wouldn’t be the one to discover it.” Unfortunately for Kelz, he was unable to get the target off his back and he was voted into elimination, where he lost and was sent home.

After the episode aired, the two exchanged words on social media. Josh defended himself and tweeted that it wasn’t personal and it was just part of the game. “I said it to his face and I said it was all for the game and nothing personal in the deliberation,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I can’t control what they decide to cut out. I’m playing a game and I rather play & make moves than be wallpaper.”

Kelz replied to Josh, denying Josh’s claims: “The[y] didn’t cut anything out mate. You made up a lie to justify you being scared. You don’t even need to admit it bruh, everyone knows.”

Kelz Then Called Out Fessy Shafaat & Josh, Saying He’d Love to Face Them in Hall Brawl

After the episode aired, Kelz made it clear to fans that he’d love to return to the show and get revenge on Fessy Shafaat and Josh, as they were responsible for sending him into elimination. He wrote on social media that he’d love to see them both in hall brawl, a match-up that could be really exciting for fans as Fessy has had some uneven hall brawl matchups in the past.

As a football player in the U.K., Kelz is one of the few competitors who could be on an even playing field with Fessy in a hall brawl, both in terms of size and experience. Kelz wrote on Twitter, “My new To – Do List : 1.Do food shopping 2. Get my car washed 3.HALL BRAWL with Josh 4.HALL BRAWL with Fessy 5. Ask TJ to borrow the Lambo.” He also posted:

Getting Ready for the HALL BRAWL against Josh and Fessy like.. #TheChallenge37 https://t.co/u5eD34hlEA — Kelz – MTV Challenge (@kelechidyke) August 19, 2021

Josh Defended His Actions & Said It’s Normal for Competitors to Lie on ‘The Challenge’

We really be having y’all curse at your TV huh 😂 @JOSHMBB19 pic.twitter.com/BlSH7PRkMw — Fessy (@fessyfitness) August 19, 2021

Although Josh deleted his initial tweet about the deliberations, he later defended his move and said many people lie on “The Challenge” to get ahead. “Guess I’m the first person to lie in a game for 1 million dollars,” he wrote. “Sorry for playing the game and keeping ya entertained.”

He also acknowledged that he targeted Kelz because the rookie is a “beast,” he wrote. He added that it wasn’t personal but he wanted to get the “Too Hot to Handle” star out to help the veteran alliance.

Fessy also stepped in to defend Josh and wrote on Twitter, “Aye if josh was scared he would’ve stayed silent not call dude out in front of everybody. It’s called playing the game. Wake up. He just doing it better than your favorite.”

