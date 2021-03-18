The Challenge’s Kyle Christie: ‘It’s My Biggest Regret in the Game’

The Challenge star Kyle Christie has just revealed that a moment viewers recently saw in Double Agents was his biggest regret of the season. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 14th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents, which aired on March 17.

Kyle made the comment during this week’s episode of The Challenge Aftermath, in which Devyn Simone spoke to Kyle, Darrell Taylor, Aneesa Ferreira and Chris “CT” Tamburello about the 14th episode of Double Agents. They spoke about Kyle and Aneesa, as the double agents, choosing to put in Cory Wharton and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley against Darrell and Amber Borzotra in what would turn out to be a male elimination.

When discussing who would be going into elimination, Devyn asked Kyle about Leroy Garrett wanting to vote him in before he became the double agent. Kyle replied, “I had no one in the house at this point so I trust Aneesa because I thought Aneesa’s with the numbers, I’m gonna do what she wants to do.”

He said he had no one in the house on his side since his only true friend, CT, had just stolen Kam Williams from him as a partner. “At the same time, it’s my biggest regret in the game, I wish we’d put Leroy in.”

Kyle Said He Needed to Become the Double Agent & Darrell Said Might Be His Kryptonite But He Wasn’t Shocked That Cory Beat Him

During the aftermath episode, Kyle said he told Aneesa they had to win no matter what because they both knew they were on the chopping block if they didn’t become the double agents. Aneesa explained that they preferred making the house decide who to vote in so they could keep their hands clean. She said if the house had voted in Cory and Big T, they would have had to betray someone, likely Darrell, and they didn’t want to do that.

Darrell also spoke about his elimination loss to Cory and said when he walked into the Crater, he had a split-second doubt in his mind but then pushed it out of the way. He said he wasn’t surprised Cory beat him because he knows Cory is faster than him. “I’m not that fast,” Darrell said.

He explained that his immediate thought after his elimination was to go home and take some speed and agility training, but he hasn’t actually done that. He said, “I was like, man is this dude my kryptonite? You know what I mean, it’s like every fighter has that one guy that could beat them, and he’s got me twice.”

Kyle Recently Announced That He Will Be a Father as His Partner Vicky Turner Is Expecting a Baby

It’s been a big week for Kyle, who made the major announcement a few days ago on March 12 that he would soon be a father. The two-time finalist wrote that he and his girlfriend Vicky Turner are expecting their first baby together, due in September. Kyle said, “Little bit of you & a little bit of me……that’s what it takes to make Family. I promise you kid, you are going to have one hell of life. Baby Christie due September.”

In a follow-up post, the Geordie Shore star wrote, “Just want to thank everyone that has wished me & my family well, absolutely blown away by the response from our announcement. We really can’t wait to meet our Son or Daughter.”

The Challenge veteran has been on the show since Vendettas, when he made his debut with a bang, placing third overall in the final. Since then, he’s appeared on every season of the show, with his best showing coming on Total Madness when he placed second out of the male contestants, losing only to Johnny Bananas Devenanzio. On Double Agents, he’s now paired with Aneesa Ferreira and both have their gold skulls, making them eligible to run the final challenge.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

