The Challenge Veteran Announces Retirement From the Show

On December 9, The Challenge will be back with a new season, Double Agents, and thirty cast members will be competing for the win and their share of the $1 million prize money. However, for one of these cast members, this season will be the final one, win or lose. In a teaser video for the upcoming season, fan favorite and longtime cast member Leroy Garrett announced that Double Agents would be his final season of The Challenge.

The comment was made at the end of the video, which focused on Garrett’s relationship with girlfriend and fellow competitor Kam Williams, without much fanfare. In the final portion of the video, Garrett said, “Coming into this game, I need to make very smart power moves that may upset some other people. Seasons before, I always thought about other people’s feelings, this season I really don’t care because this is my last and final season and I really want to get this win.”

Williams did not share whether she was planning to return for other Challenge seasons in the future without her significant other.

‘Double Agents’ Will Be Garrett’s 12th Season on ‘The Challenge’ Since His Debut on ‘Rivals’

After appearing on The Real World: Las Vegas in 2011, Garrett made his Challenge debut on Rivals and has since appeared on 11 seasons of the long-running MTV show, with Double Agents set to be his 12th season competing. Garrett has had a tough run on the show, failing to win a single season despite making it to four finals and being considered a strong competitor.

On Rivals, Garrett made it to the final with his partner Michael Ross but they were unable to complete the final challenge on day 2, finishing in third. A few seasons later, on Battle of the Exes II, Garrett and his partner Theresa Gonzalez — who will also be appearing on Double Agents and who came in to replace Garrett’s original partner — finished in second place. Garrett also made it to a final on Vendettas but finished in the bottom four.

War of the Worlds 2 was Garrett’s last appearance on The Challenge and in a final, but the Real World: Las Vegas alum also finished in the bottom four, failing to make it to the last leg of the final challenge where Team USA was ultimately defeated by Team UK.

Garrett & Williams Have Taken a Major Step in Their Relationship, Moving to Houston Together & Getting a Home

Although Garrett didn’t elaborate on why he had made the decision to retire after this season, he has been making some major life changes recently. Garrett and his girlfriend Williams recently announced that they were moving to Houston and getting a home together. They both made the announcement on their Instagram pages, with Garrett writing: “It’s so crazy, I’ve never pictured myself moving out of the city Las Vegas, where I’ve lived for the last 9yrs. But I guess when you find love, anything is possible. You’ve been one of my greatest blessing in my life. That’s why I’m beyond ready to start a new life with you.”

The couple had a rocky start to their relationship which was captured over various seasons of the show but they have been going strong for some time now and celebrated their first-year anniversary on August 5.

MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on Wednesday, December 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

