The Challenge & Real World Alum Announces Pregnancy

On February 18, a Challenge star announced that they are expecting a baby. Melinda Collins, née Stolp, revealed that she and her husband Matt Collins are expecting baby number two, a girl. The four-time Challenger and Real World: Austin alum’s photo had August 2, 2021, highlighted as her due date. Her pregnancy announcement comes on the heels of other Challenge stars’ big announcements: Theresa Jones’s pregnancy post on January 13 and Jenna Compono’s baby reveal on February 14.

“To our happiness and delight, Matty and I are making Camden & Gatsby big brothers this August!!” She wrote, “We cannot wait to meet our little bundle of joy!!” Gatsby is the name of the couple’s dog. Here is her Instagram post:

Paula Beckert commented, “Awwweeeeeeee!!!! Baby girl! She’s gonna be a beauty just like her mama.” Chet Cannon from The Real World: Brooklyn and four seasons of The Challenge wrote, “Chet is a great name for a daughter. Congratulations!” Wes Bergmann’s wife Amanda wrote, “Outstanding news team! Congratulations!”

Melinda Married Matt Collins in 2016 & the Couple Has a Son Together

Melinda and her husband Matt Collins tied the knot in January 2016. Matt proposed to the Real World: Austin alum on November 6, 2014, she revealed on Instagram, calling it “One of the most amazing days of my life.” The couple grew their family on November 8, 2019, when Melinda gave birth to baby boy Camden.

In May 2020, Melinda opened up about celebrating her first Mothers’ Day and revealed that she’d had a miscarriage three years prior. She said, “it stunned me. I was depressed.. lost… sad… and just hurt… It took me a full year to even be able to mention it without crying.” She revealed that she was terrified that she would have another miscarriage during her pregnancy with Camden. She said:

But… life has a way of working things out and I was blessed with a beautiful baby boy. Camden has brought so much joy to my life. He’s always smiling, cooing or just being so damn cute. These times are crazy and uncertain and yet I’m able to be happy and find joy because of him. He made me a mommy.

The reality TV star is now the co-host of the Blonde Moments Podcast, described on its Instagram page as “A rollercoaster of a ride, No topics are off limits. From Sex to True Crime! Hosted by Melinda Collins(from MTVs Real World) & her bestie Gina Voge!”

Melinda Appeared on 4 Seasons of ‘The Challenge’ After Her ‘Real World’ Season Set in Austin

Melinda made her reality TV debut on The Real World: Austin in 2005 alongside other memorable Challenge stars including Wes Bergmann, Nehemiah Clark, Danny Jamieson and Johanna Botta. After her Real World season ended, she appeared on Fresh Meat and paired up with Ryan Kehoe until their elimination.

She returned for The Gauntlet III and competed on the Rookies team but was eliminated by Tori Hall. She appeared on that season with her husband at the time, Real World: Austin costar Danny, but by the time she returned to the MTV franchise for Cutthroat, she said the two were divorcing. Her final season was Battle of the Seasons in 2012, where she competed alongside some of her Real World costars, including her ex-husband Danny.

