Reality Star Hints That MTV Changed Rules Regarding Violence

It’s no secret that “The Challenge” seasons have changed a lot over the past years in many ways, with the competitions getting much harder and more complex, often involving big trucks, helicopters and more. There are often a lot more twists in the rules and voting for each show but at the same time, fans have noted that production has been moving away from showing a lot of drama and fights in the house, which were a staple in the earlier seasons.

Recently, a reality star who appears on another MTV show hinted that the network may have changed their rules regarding violence, which may explain why “The Challenge” has also stopped showing fights in the house. It’s worth noting that neither MTV nor Bunim/Murray Productions have addressed these discussions.

On July 1st, Kelsey Owens, star of MTV’s “Siesta Key,” tweeted about a fight on the show that wasn’t shown, writing, “They told me they don’t show violence on mtv anymore & it’s a new rule of theirs they have to follow… (Not my words just what I was told when I asked lol).” Her tweet, and others from “Challenge” spoiler and gossip accounts, set off some speculation among fans.

The tweet from Owens created a lot of conversation and speculation in the comments about violence on MTV shows, as one fan replied that there was still a lot of violence on other MTV shows. Another pointed out that the network “blocked out that fight between Gus and Jeremiah from Floribama Shore.”

One fan spoke about “The Challenge” and said it “now edits out most of the drama and violence that happens.” It’s unclear if the competition show is moving away from showing fights because of new rule changes or production simply wanting to focus on the competition, however.

Regardless of the reason, the last few seasons only showed a couple of major arguments in the house, with a notable one on “Double Agents” featuring a loud verbal altercation between Josh Martinez and Devin Walker that ended when Josh pushed Devin.

A “Challenge” spoiler and gossip account that’s been a reliable source of information on casting and results on the show in the past, GamerVev, also commented on the rumored rule changes and indicated that it may be as a result of the CBS and Viacom (which owned the MTV network) merge a couple of years ago.

One fan wrote, “I think CBS is the problem, not their cast mates but their overall image since the ViacomCBS merger. They’re pushing to be more family friendly on tv i think.” GamerVev retweeted the post and wrote, “This is it.” The account also pointed out that the show is following in the footsteps of “Big Brother” which some say has become a “family game show” in the last few seasons.

One fan tweeted that the rule might explain why some episodes are missing from some of the seasons online: “yeah its so annoying that i couldnt watch tonya vs veronica or brad vs darrell on the ruins. two iconic moments, one that changed the dynamic of the rookies team so much.”

