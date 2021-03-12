The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann Shares Heartbreaking News

The Challenge‘s Wes Bergmann took to social media on March 11 to reveal some heartbreaking news about his beloved St. Bernard dog, Bootstrap. The two-time champion revealed that his dog has bone cancer as well as a “large, rapidly growing tumor in his nasal cavity” which is pushing into his skull.

He said that the doctors told him Bootstrap only has months left in his life but then revised that to days. However, Wes said his dog is now on cancer medication “that has greatly lessened his symptoms, moving the prognosis back to months,” along with an emoji of crossed fingers. Here is his full post:

His Challenge costars were quick to offer their support and well wishes, with Nelson Thomas writing, “If you need anything bro, don’t hesitate to call.” Josh Martinez said, “Wes I’m so sorry sending my thoughts and prayers go you and fam. Have bootstrap in my prayers.” Kyle Christie commented, “I’m really sorry my brother, all my love goes out to you and [Amanda Bergmann] at this difficult time.” Johnny Bananas wrote, “This is heartbreaking Bergy, I know how much he means to you. I’ll be thinking about you and Bootstrap.”

Wes Said He Is Going Through an ‘Incredibly Challenging Phase’ Because of This News and Will Be in a Difficult Mental Headspace

In his Instagram post, Wes opened up about how he’s doing with the news and said, “This is an incredibly challenging phase of my life.” He said while he’s extremely grateful for the extended time he has now to say goodbye to his beloved companion, a part of him “hates what’s happening because I can’t do anything about it.” He wrote:

I have to watch his nose slowly bleed almost all day. I have to watch his face swell to the point where he can’t open his eyes (which is now greatly down thanks to medication). I have to stand by him as his confusion heightens.

He said his purpose in sharing the news with his followers was in letting them know “why I’ve been out of it for weeks and will continue to be in a touch-and-go mental headspace.” Wes also explained that because of his frequent posts about Bootstrap, many of his followers have seen his life and adventures and he wanted to share this step with them as well.

He concluded, “Not knowing when he’s gonna pass is hard. It’s even harder knowing I’m gonna have to make the decision for him. I’m more scared for that moment than anything I’ve ever done in my entire life.” Wes closed off his post by thanking his friends and followers for the love and support.

The Challenge Veteran Recently Announced He Would Not Be Appearing on the Next Season of ‘The Challenge’

Wes recently revealed that he would not be appearing on the 37th season of The Challenge but that it was a difficult decision to make and share with his followers. On February 26, he wrote on Twitter, “I’ve been scared for months to release this news: I’m unable to return next season. I’ve got another show that I’m incredibly passionate about. I’m sorry to those I’m disappointing because of this decision. I’ll make it up to you.”

The Real World: Austin alum did not announce his retirement so fans of the competitor may still be able to see him for future seasons. On The Challenge: Double Agents, Wes was eliminated early after many of his friends and allies turned on him in the house and he was put into elimination against his friend Devin Walker.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

