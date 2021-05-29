Is the post office open or closed on Memorial Day Weekend 2021? Even if you know that mail isn’t delivered on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day itself, you may still be wondering about the Saturday and Sunday before. While regular services are still available on Saturday, most services are not available on Sunday — just like they aren’t on most typical Sundays. Here are all the details.

Mail Is Still Delivered on Saturday

Although Monday is considered a federal holiday and mail will not be delivered, you can still expect mail to be delivered on Saturday, May 29. The federal holiday only applies to Monday and not to Saturday’s mail delivery.

On Sundays, mail typically isn’t delivered unless it’s USPS Priority Mail Express or Amazon packages. Priority Mail Express may promise an overnight delivery that arrives on Sunday.

During some high-volume holidays like Christmas, USPS may sometimes make an exception and deliver packages in major cities and high-volume locations on Sundays. However, this is not the case for Memorial Day Weekend.

Post Offices Are Open on Saturday

Post offices are also open on Saturday, even though it’s Memorial Day Weekend. However, they will be closed like normal on Sunday and will remain closed for the holiday on Monday. You should call your post office if you plan on stopping by, because some close early on Saturdays.

Of course, the lobbies will still be open even on Sunday and Monday. So if you need to check your P.O. box for mail or use a self-service kiosk, you can still do that on Sunday or Monday. As long as you don’t need any help from customer service, then you can use the lobby area of the post office. If you want to find an available self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.”

For those in need of stamps on Sunday (or Monday), they are available for purchase at most grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores. Postal products and services are also still available at the www.usps.com website, where you can track a package, purchase stamps, put mail on hold or forward it, print postage online, enter a change of address, schedule a package pickup (for any day other than Veterans Day or other holidays) and find out other relevant information.

It’s also worth noting that on some high-volume occasions, such as just before Christmas, some local post offices may choose to be open on Sundays even though they typically aren’t. However, this isn’t the case for Memorial Day Weekend.

According to USPS’s website, the major holidays where mail is not delivered and post offices are closed include:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday

Presidents’ Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day (This year, because July 4 falls on a Sunday, post offices will be closed on Monday, July 5.)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day (This year Christmas falls on a Saturday, so most federal employees will have December 24 treated as a holiday in terms of leave and pay, according to USPS.)

