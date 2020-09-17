Brielle Biermann Shuts Down Rumors About Relationship With Her Stepdad

A recent Instagram posted by former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, sparked rumors about her relationship with her stepdad, Kroy Biermann.

On September 13, Biermann posted a photo to Instagram of her sitting on her stepfather’s lap. The post was a tribute to him for his birthday, as Biermann wrote in the caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most amazing father & man I’ll ever know. I couldn’t imagine a life without your hardworking, selfless, loving, caring self! I’m so proud of you and all you’ve accomplished 🤍 we had too much fun last night i forgot to post yesterday 🖤 love love you dad!”

However, this photo sparked disturbing rumors and observations about their relationship from fans. One fan wrote in the comments, “Tell me they haven’t hooked up.” Another fan wrote, “Honey No sitting in stepdaddys lap, Don’t you know better?”

Biermann quickly squashed these disturbing rumors, writing in the comments section, “Honestly bc I had no where else to sit we were making jokes the whole time about him being Santa it was comedy.”

Biermann Adopted Kim Zolciak’s Daughters in 2013

When Biermann and Zolciak wed in July 2013, Biermann also legally adopted Zolciak’s two daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana. “I don’t know if I could love anybody else’s children as much as Kroy loves the girls,” Zolciak said of her husband to E! News in 2013. “I just don’t know if I have it in me.”

Biermann and Zolciak have four young children together, twins Kaia and Kane who are six years old, Kash who is 7 years old, and oldest Kroy, who is 8. Their family adventures are documented on their Bravo show, which is called Don’t Be Tardy. The latest season will air in October 2020.

Zolciak continued, telling E! News in 2013, “My daughters are very smart…I didn’t bring everyone around them, I didn’t date a whole lot of people. The relationships I had were long-term, but sometimes my daughters would notice that the person I was dating, they were doing things to kind of win my daughters’ over to get to the mom—it wasn’t genuine. And my girls can see right through that crap. So with Kroy, it was just real…It worked from the very very beginning.”

This Isn’t the First Time That Brielle Biermann Has Had to Shut Down Haters

This isn’t the first time that Biermann has had to shut down trolls and haters on her Instagram page. According to HollywoodLife, in January 2020, someone commented on a photo from Biermann’s Instagram, writing, “Kroy’s [money emoji]. He’s gonna go broke taking care of you.” In response, according to HollywoodLife, Biermann wrote, “he cut me of at 17 but ok.”

During previous seasons of their family’s show, Don’t Be Tardy, viewers have seen Biermann be financially independent from her parents. During the last season, Biermann even purchased her own apartment by herself.

READ NEXT: Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Denise Richards Exit From RHOBH