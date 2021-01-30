Andy Cohen Talks Next Season of RHOC

Is The Real Housewives of Orange County in for a reboot? According to Andy Cohen, it’s certainly possible!

In a recent Twitter thread, some popular Bravo fans called for the show to be canceled, which Cohen chimed in on the fun. The thread was started by journalist and superfan Evan Ross Katz, who Tweeted, “It’s time to cancel RHOC.” In response, co-host of The View, Meghan McCain wrote, “Yes.” However, Cohen seemed to suggest another solution–a reboot. Cohen responded to the thread on Twitter, writing, “I think you mean reBOOT.”

So, will there be some changes to The Real Housewives of Orange County next season? Is the franchise going to be canceled? Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Are in Support of a ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Reboot

It seems like many Bravo fans agreed with Cohen’s tweet, and many wrote back to him in support of a potential reboot. His tweet had over 1,000 likes, and many responses from fans. “It’s gotten so bad please do a major reboot! So problematic in so many ways,” one fan wrote. Another viewer wrote, “Love RH series but this season of OC was terrible. Incredibley tone deaf, and disengenuous. It felt very over produced and just embarrassing. Not sure it’s even worth a reboot. Maybe start over in a different place.”

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge also jumped into the conversation. Judge responded back to Cohen with a picture of herself being carried by two men on vacation while wearing a foot cast. Judge wrote, “I’m here for the reBOOT.”

Some ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Cast Members Are Unsure of Their Return

While no changes to the Real Housewives of Orange County cast have officially been announced, it seems like some stars are already questioning their potential return to the show. Recently, a fan commented on an Instagram post of Kelly Dodd’s, asking her if she will be back next season. “They better not fire you, people are fed up with cancel culture,” the fan wrote, as captured by @queensofbravo. “Love you and your husband together.” In response, Dodd wrote, “It’s likely to happen.”

And, during a recent Instagram Live on her page, Dodd claimed that she would not return for Season 16 if costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke is invited back, claiming that she is unable to film with her. “I know I cannot film with Braunwyn,” Dodd said. “I know for a fact that I cannot film with her. There’s just no way and if she comes back then I’m out because I know for a fact that I cannot. She’s dangerous and calling people racists and homophobic.”

Dodd continued, “If I’m coming back next year, I just can’t come back next year filming with somebody so reckless. I just can’t. If she’s on, I’m probably out. So, that’s probably the way it goes. And by the way, she says she couldn’t film with me, so there you go.”

