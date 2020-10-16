What Bethenny Frankel Said About Andy Cohen & ‘Bad Behavior’

In a new interview, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel blasted Andy Cohen.

During an October interview with ET Canada, when asked about recent Real Housewife exits, Frankel said that Cohen rewards “bad behavior” on The Real Housewives franchises. Frankel told ET Canada, “There’s a shakeup across Real Housewives. I feel like the inmates are running the asylum. The content of the show is that bad behavior gets rewarded. It’s like the upside-down.” However, this statement might not come as a surprise to Cohen, as Frankel revealed that she has told Cohen this before.

“I’ve said to Andy, to his face, you can’t reward bad behavior,” Frankel revealed to ET Canada. “We’re still technically employees.”

Frankel was a member of The Real Housewives of New York during the first three seasons of the show and then joined again for seasons 7-11.

Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel Are Good Friends

Despite what Frankel may think of The Real Housewives, she and Cohen remain good friends. Over the summer, Frankel and Cohen hung out together in The Hamptons. Cohen took to his Instagram page on July 15 to show off their time together. In the caption, Cohen wrote, “This #RHONY Reunion was short on drama, but lots of laughs.”

Frankel also recently appeared on Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live show in late September. Frankel is a frequent guest on the show.

Cohen Was the One Who Convinced Frankel to Start Her Podcast

Recently, Frankel launched her own podcast called Just B. During a July 2020 interview with Fortune, Frankel revealed that Cohen was the one who convinced her to start a podcast. “Andy Cohen—he gets credit, I always like to give credit—was the one who was like, ‘Oh, my God, you need to do a podcast. It’s what you’re meant to do, born to do. I’m good, but you’re better.'” Frankel told Fortune. “I don’t agree with that, but I don’t listen to him on the radio, so I wouldn’t even know. And I don’t mean that as a negative thing; I just don’t listen to a ton of radio or podcasts. So he urged me.”

Frankel continued, telling Fortune about the podcast, “To everyone that I really respect, I said, ‘I’m going to say a lot of crazy stuff that I feel,’ and they said it didn’t matter. This is all after I had signed on—in the beginning I didn’t ask anyone’s opinion. When I decided to do a podcast, I just decided to do a podcast. And I said, ‘Holy s***, what are my finances, what is my 401(k), because I know that this could be the end.’ And I mean that from the bottom of my heart. I’m well aware that I’m gonna say several things that are going to be very problematic for people. But I can’t do it if I’m not gonna do it. And I’m not saying that for the sake of shock value or anything. It’s just my natural opinions are going to come through.”

