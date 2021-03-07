Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle on Twitter

In a new Tweet, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel slammed Meghan Markle on the eve of Markle’s interview with Oprah.

“Cry me a river,” the star wrote. “The plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals.”

In a separate Tweet, Frankel also said that she supports Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, but not the former princess. “I 100% give Harry a break,” Frankel tweeted. “This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events. If you hate me for saying it here don’t listen to my podcast #justbwithbethenny it’s littered with my opinion.”

Frankel was a member of The Real Housewives of New York during Seasons 1-3, and then made another return during Seasons 7-11.

Bethenny Frankel Said That Meghan Markle ‘Can’t Play Stupid and Smart’

I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized.I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It’s a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid & smart — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

And, it seems like one of Frankel’s former costars agrees with her hot takes on the royal family. Former Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley responded to Frankel, “Isn’t this the same time slot as 60 minutes? Oh well, guess I’m taking a pass@Bethenny.”

Many Fans Disagreed With Bethenny’s Opinion

Although Medley may have agreed with the star, many of her fans were confused by her vitriol towards Markle. “Bethenny,” one user wrote. “You always hated when people speculated on your life. I don’t understand why this gets you so angry. I’m sure if you were offered big bucks to go deep on your family and ex you’d take it. Wait. You did. On #RHONY and your spinoff. Please stop.” Another user wrote, “I’m not taking the word of someone who picks on children. You will never understand racism. But thank you for showing us your true colors again.”

One fan even suggested that she wouldn’t be supporting Frankel after her series of Tweets about Markle. “Omg I had to read this twice because I didn’t believe what I was reading,” the user wrote in response. “I thought you were a decent person. Clearly I was wrong. This is disgusting. She has been vilified since the beginning and I would assume you can relate. Def wont support your brand anymore.”

Markle’s interview with Oprah will premiere on March 7 at 8/9c on CBS.

