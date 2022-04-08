Brandi Glanville Hurled ‘Morbid and Inconsiderate’ Insult at RHUGT Co-star

Brandi Glanville is making her Housewives return on the second season of “Ultimate Girls Trip,” which is slated to premiere later this year.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star will join Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Tamra Judge, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, and Vicki Gunvalson for some drama and shenanigans at Medley’s home in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, and the season is highly anticipated amongst fans.

Glanville left RHOBH in 2015 after three seasons as a full time Housewife. A controversial reality star, Glanville is sure to be in the thick of anything messy at Medley’s Blue Stone Manor — and fans are getting a sneak peek of the drama before the show’s trailer was even released.

Interestingly, this particular drama occurred between two castmates after filming ended.

Here’s what you need to know:

Glanville Made a Disrespectful Comment to Medley About Her Home in the Berkshires

Glanville may have not been the most gracious house guest staying at Blue Stone Manor while filming RHUGT season 2.

After spending eight days filming with the cast, Glanville took to social media to share a little bit about her experience on the show. According to the Daily Mail, Glanville made some “inconsiderate” comments about the experience, insulting Medley — and her late husband, Richard Medley.

Glanville called the home “Dead Stone Manor” and said that all the cast did was “talk about death.” Not only has Medley experienced the loss of a spouse, but former RHONY star Jill Zarin lost her husband Bobby in 2018. In addition, former RHOBH star Taylor Armstrong’s ex-husband, Richard Armstrong, committed suicide in 2011.

“It’s just terrible because first of all, she’s in my husband’s house and he’s like buried a mile away. When you are staying in someone’s home — you speak about death in that manner? I just … God help you,” Medley told the Daily Mail.

“You know, there’s no fight, there’s no defending yourself on that. Because, you know, you just can’t weaponize it,” she continued before adding, “it’s morbid and it’s inconsiderate, and it comes off as sort of ignorant.”

Medley Said That Glanville Has Since Apologized

Medley has been on a press tour of sorts, doing all kinds of interviews discussing her new bourbon, her new radio show, and, of course, “Ultimate Girls Trip.”

During her chat with Daily Mail TV, Medley revealed that Glanville has apologized to her by way of a text message. Medley has forgiven Glanville and the two seem to be in a good place now.

“She says these things, and I think that she regrets it. I don’t believe that Brandi has a mean bone in her body,” Medley told the outlet.

Glanville wasn’t the only person to upset Medley. While cameras were rolling, Medley and Gunvalson got into it over vaccines. In an interview with Page Six, Medley teased one epic fight that fans will see on the upcoming season.

The heated discussion started when Gunvalson allegedly told Medley that “everyone who got the vaccine is going to die.”

“I just was kind of clear about my views on that. You know I like to be clear on my views. Especially after a couple martinis, I get very clear. For me, it was [about] science,” she told the outlet.

RHUGT will air on Peacock. The streaming service has not issued a release date as of yet.

