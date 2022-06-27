Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Robbed: ‘Trip Has Turned Into a Nightmare’

Another “Real Housewives” star has been robbed.

Caroline Stanbury, who stars on “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” shared that her family was robbed while on vacation. On June 26, 2022, Stanbury shared a bit about the scary incident on her Instagram Stories.

“So, having set off on our holiday and landing within 3 hours, we were robbed … what was meant to be my daughter’s end of gcse trip has turned into a nightmare… so much gone but we are all safe!” Stanbury wrote.

“When people ask why we love Dubai, this is a reminder! You cannot beat the secure feeling we all have living there,” she added.

Stanbury Shared Videos of the Aftermath

Stanbury had just arrived on vacation in Greece when someone entered the home she and her family had been staying in and ransacked their belongings.

“We came home to the men still in our house,” she wrote.

After sharing that robbers had taken some things, Stanbury shared a video of the aftermath inside the home. Suitcases were turned upside down with clothings and other personal items strewn about the room.

In another post, Stanbury shared a photo of a broken lock. “Stay safe … I have hired security now,” she captioned the post on her Instagram Stories.

Stanbury received some support from a woman named Angela who runs a concierge service in Greece. “Without her, I wouldn’t be sorting all this. She has been up with me all night. We’ve been to the police together,” Stanbury said. She clarified that Angela’s company wasn’t responsible for organizing her villa or her security.

The reality star thanked her fans for their support and promised to answer more questions when she got things further sorted out.

Other ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Have Been Robbed in the Past

Stanbury is just the latest “Real Housewife” to be the victim of a robbery.

A burglary in 2017 left Kyle Richards and her family shaken. At the time, she and her family were on vacation in Aspen, Colorado, when the suspects broke into their home in California. According to NBC News, an estimated $1 million in jewelry and accessories were stolen.

“After we were burglarized, it probably took me at least six months to feel safe in my home again. I was walking around with all these keys on me, locking everything up like a crazy person even though everything was already taken from us,” Richards said on the May 25, 2022, episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In October 2021, PK and Dorit Kemlsey’s home in Encino, California, was broken into. Dorit said that she was held at gunpoint while her children slept in another room. PK was in the UK at the time.

“As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed,” Dorit said in a statement posted on Instagram.

Dorit’s robbery has been part of her RHOBH season 12 storyline.

