Ex RHOBH Star Reunites With Estranged Daughter

Denise Richards is back on good terms with her firstborn daughter.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has two teen daughters, Sami, 18, and Lola, 16, with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen. The exes were married from 2002 to 2006. Richards also adopted her youngest child, Eloise, in 2011 shortly after she was born, per Hello magazine.

In an interview with The Local Moms Network, Richards revealed she is a “fairly strict” mom, but noted that she also picks her “battles” with her teens.

“I wouldn’t say I have a parenting style but I was raised with consequences and being respectful,” she added. ”I find some kids are entitled, and there’s a little bit in my opinion too much freedom with certain things, and for me that doesn’t work. I want my kids to be respectable and pick up their rooms. It’s so difficult to be their parent, not their friend, right now. Later I can be their friend.”

But In 2021, Sami Sheen moved out of her mother’s house after calling it an “abusive household,” per Radar Online. The teen, who moved to her dad’s house, also revealed she dropped out of high school.

Denise Richards Reunited With Sami For Mother’s Day 2022

Despite their recent drama, Richards and her daughter were all smiles on Mother’s Day. In a May 2022 Instagram post, Sami shared a series of selfies as she posed with her mother outside of the Giorgio Baldi Restaurant in the Pacific Palisades area of California.

“Happy mother’s day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life,” Sami captioned the photos.

“Thank you Sami for an amazing Mother’s Day. It means a lot to me,” Richards replied in the comment section. “I know nana was at dinner with us she would never miss one of her favorite restaurants. Thank you & I love you so much.”

Denise Richards Admitted She Had a ‘Strained’ Relationship With Sami But Things Appear to be Better Now

Richards has been open about her difficult relationship with Sami. While speaking on the February 11, 2022 episode of Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” she was hopeful that her relationship with her daughter would improve.

“Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her,” Richards said of Sami. “It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.”

“Obviously I would love for her to live with me,” she added of the 18-year-old. “She lived with me all these years “But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything. We didn’t grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want. There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen’s], there’s different rules at that house and that’s okay.”

The new pictures are proof that things have improved between the mother-daughter duo. And an insider recently told Us Weekly the two are in a much better place than they were a year ago.

“Denise and Sami reconnected within the last month,” the insider revealed. “They are getting along very well.”

