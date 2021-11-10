Erika Girardi Says ‘Life Is Good’ & More in New Interview

Things might finally be looking up for “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi.

During a recent interview with former costar Teddi Mellencamp on Extra TV, Girardi revealed that “life is good” right now, and that she hopes things will start to get better for her soon. Currently, Girardi and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, are entangled in a number of lawsuits. Girardi’s ex is being accused of embezzling money from his former clients.

“Life is good. Everything is turning in a positive direction,” Girardi told Mellencamp on Nov. 10, 2021. “It feels so good to have the season over… and just be on a much lighter path.”





During the interview, Girardi also added that she is interested in getting back into her music career soon. “I hope so,” Girardi said. “I want to go perform. I want to go do things. The truth is that COVID has changed everything and it will be a reemerging.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production.

Girardi Will Be Returning for Season 12 of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Even though many fans were unhappy with Girardi last season due to the way she handled her ongoing legal drama, she will be back for season 12, which has already begun filming.

“She has not been charged with a crime, as you may or may not know, and the story is unfolding as we watch,” host Andy Cohen told Entertainment Tonight about Girardi in October 2021, as fans were calling for her to be fired. “And I think it’s an interesting story that we’ve seen. Our mutual friend, Teresa [Giudice], was involved in some bad business and we kept cameras going to see how that unfolded, I think, because so many viewers were invested in Teresa.”

Cohen also added about the upcoming season, “But I will say that it was such a blockbuster season that it would be my hope that it would remain, somehow, some way, intact…I hope everybody’s back.”

Girardi Might Be Getting a Raise for This Upcoming Season

Girardi’s new outlook on life might be due, in part, to the rumored raise she’s getting for appearing on season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Earlier this month, a source revealed to Us Weekly that her salary will be “much higher.”

“It’s going to be much more next season,” the insider told the outlet at the time about Girardi. “The ratings were off the charts because of her story line and what she’s exposed,. What she’s dealing with [regarding] Tom [Girardi] and the court is not over yet so you can only imagine what next season is going to bring.”

According to the outlet, Girardi makes almost $600,000 this past season. “We have all seen Bravo ride the Girardi embezzlement scandal to historically high ratings,” attorney Jay Edelson told the outlet. “For the most part, Andy Cohen and Bravo have protected Erika, paying her — according to reports — as much as $600,000 to be on the show this year while allowing her to cast herself as the primary victim of Tom’s criminality.”

