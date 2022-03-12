Report Claims Erika Jayne’s Financial Status Is Rapidly Changing

Erika Jayne was named in a $2.1 million lawsuit in February 2022, according to People magazine. The suit claims that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star “aided and abetted” her ex-husband Tom Girardi, who has been accused of embezzlement amongst other things.

Erika’s attorney has responded to the lawsuit in a statement given to People.

“The complaint is another misguided effort to blame Erika for the conduct of others in which she had no part,” Evan C. Borges told the outlet. He went on to say that his client is not a lawyer, and never worked for or with Girardi Keese law firm.

“This has been the darkest part of my life. Just the most desperate, most afraid I’ve ever been in my life. Most unsure, most volatile. I’ve been angry, I’ve been sad, I’ve been happy, I’ve been everything. And it’s really challenged me to my core,” Erika told E! News’ Daily Pop in February 2022.

Less than a month after the aforementioned lawsuit was filed, a report from Life & Style claimed that Erika is having some major financial woes, so much so that she’s actually falling behind in rent.

An Anonymous Source Alleges That Erika Is Spending ‘Every Penny’ in Court

Despite Erika seemingly getting some good news in January 2022 when she found out that she had been dismissed from the fraud and embezzlement lawsuit, according to Us Weekly, she has received some bad news since. Now, Erika is gearing up for a court battle in an effort to clear her name — and doing so has gotten expensive.

“She’s having to spend every penny she has to defend herself,” an anonymous source told Life & Style, according to Reality Blurb. “She’s fallen behind on rent and is terrified that she’ll end up on the street before this whole ordeal is over,” the source continued.

As Reality Blurb points out, Erika downsized in recent years, moving out of the home that she shared with Girardi in Pasadena and into a more affordable rental in Hancock Park. The Sun refers to the humble abode as a “tiny” 1920s Spanish-style home.

Erika Jayne Is Filming for the new Season of RHOBH

Despite what may be going on behind-the-scenes, Erika is part of the season 12 cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and has been filming with the other ladies.

The New York Times previously reported that Erika made from $600,000 for season 11 of the popular franchise. If she is expected to have a major storyline for season 12, it’s possible that she is being paid even more.

In addition to earning a paycheck from Bravo, Erika earns an income from her line of hair extensions. She also has recorded a few songs, and has been teasing a return to the stage on social media. On February 23, 2022, she posted a mashup of some of her music videos, and many of her fans thought it was her way of suggesting that she’s ready to get back to performing.

“Can I smell a comeback?” one person wrote.

“Time to drop another album,” another comment read.

“Tour perhaps?” someone else suggested.

