Former RHOC Star Slams Braunwyn Windham-Burke In New Interview

Even though former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gretchen Rossi is no longer a part of the show, it doesn’t mean that she can’t stir up some drama with its current cast members.

During an April 23 interview with Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast, Rossi slammed the show’s current cast, and took shots at Braunwyn Windham-Burke for being “inauthentic.” Rossi explained that she was confused about Burke’s sexuality after she came out as a lesbian in December 2020.

“It felt very inauthentic because like one day she’s straight, one day she’s lesbian,” Rossi told Us Weekly. “You know what I mean? Like it was just kind of confusing. At least that’s what I’m gathering from what a lot of people have told me when I’m out talking to them or what you see in the comments.”

Rossi continued, adding that she was happy to be off the show. “The actual day in and day out toxic environment and the stress of like, you know, ‘What somebody’s going to make up about you this week? … What lie are they going to tell about you? … What crap are they talking about you that you didn’t know that they were talking about you?’” Rossi said. “I am so grateful to no longer have that in my life.”

Rossi was a member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons four through eight.

Windham-Burke Has Responded to Rossi’s Comment

After Rossi blasted Burke on the podcast, Burke told Heavy that the former star was “uneducated.”

“What an uneducated comment,” Burke wrote in a statement to Heavy over email on April 26. “It sets every woman who is questioning their sexuality back years – just as comments like these have stunted my coming out in the past. It’s not overnight ‘one day straight, one day lesbian’ – it’s years of inner turmoil that is unfortunately fueled by micro-aggressions/ ingrained misogynistic comments like she makes.”

Burke continued, “If she finds it so ‘confusing’ I’m here to educate- she has my number. However, I don’t think she’s as interested in learning about LGBTQ+ people as she is about talking about a tv show that she claims she’s never watched and hasn’t been on in a decade.”

Burke Said That She Has ‘Always Known’ That She Was a Lesbian

During a December 2020 interview with GLAAD, Burke explained that she had “always known” that she identified as a lesbian, despite being married to her husband, Sean Burke. “I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I’m supposed to be,” Burke said at the time. “This isn’t something that’s new… I’ve always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that.”

At the time, Burke also explained that she felt good about her decision to come out. “I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community,” Burke told GLAAD. “It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

