Jennifer Aydin Looks So Different in Photos From Her Jewelry Store Days

Jennifer Aydin went back to her roots—at a flea market.

On March 6, 2022, the wealthy “Real Housewives of New Jersey” took a trip with her family to the Tri-County Flea Market in Levittown, New York, but it wasn’t just a random pit stop. The Bravo star worked at the flea market site for years as part of her family’s business, so she took her kids on a nostalgic trip down memory lane — and took fans along for the ride.

Jennifer Aydin Showed Her Kids Her Old Stomping Grounds

In a slideshow shared to her Instagram page, Aydin gave her kids — and her fans– a look at her past. Aydin shared a photo of her shopping at the indoor flea market today, as well as several throwbacks from a couple of decades ago when she worked there. In one pic, a young Jennifer posed with her dad at their family jewelry store location in the flea market mall.

“Had nostalgia overload when visiting Tri-County Flea Market today,” Aydin captioned her post. “I grew up going to work there at our family jewelry spot and everyone on that second floor jewelry exchange knew each other. It was a vibe! And back in the day, it’s where everyone went for jewelry.”

Aydin also revealed the exact location of her family’s store, which was called Craft Jewelry.

“Up the escalator, to the right and back, against the wall,” she wrote.

On her Instagram story, Aydin shared footage of her kids at a popular flea market spot to buy Pokemon cards. She also panned over to her dad, John, checking out a current jewelry store on the premises. The mom of five also showed her kids the secret stairwell that she and her coworker used to sneak off to smoke cigarettes during their breaks.

Several fans responded to Aydin’s post with comments about their favorite old places at the flea market, including a Z Cavaricci jeans store and a place that sold scrunch socks.

“Some of the best years of our lives!!!!” Aydin’s former co-worker commented on the post.

“Yes girl! We’ll always have our memories!!” the Bravo star replied.

“ur so down to earth. Love that bout you. Never forget where u come from,” a fan wrote to Aydin.

Aydin Previously Opened Up About Her Family’s Jewelry Business

Aydin’s father opened the Craft Jewelry Store in 1984 after leaving a career in manufacturing, according to Bravo.com. After that business closed, the Bravo’s star’s brother opened John Michaels Jewelry in Woodbury, Long Island, in 2006.

In an interview with TooFab, Aydin explained that the second jewelry store ultimately did not survive the COVID-19 pandemic and the end of the family business caused tension in her parents’ 50-year marriage after her brother temporarily moved to Turkey.

In an Instagram post, Aydin revealed that her family business will always hold a special place in her heart, and she hinted at more to come.

“I grew up always working with my siblings at our family jewelry store,” she captioned a series of throwback pics. “And although we had to close due to the pandemic, my brother will always be in the jewelry business. And I will always promote him :).”

READ NEXT: Kim Richards Unrecognizable in New Photo With Sisters Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton