Jill Zarin Gives New Update On “RHONY: Legacy” Spinoff

Surpriseee! Is Jill Zarin coming back to “The Real Housewives of New York” as a cast member on the new reboot?

While speaking with TMZ on May 2, Zarin admitted that she has not yet been asked back for the new “Real Housewives of New York” spinoff show, which Andy Cohen called “RHONY: Legacy.”

“No I haven’t heard from anybody,” Zarin told the outlet. However, the star believes that no one has received a call to come back yet.

“Now if everybody’s been called and I wasn’t, then, of course, I’d be a little hurt, but no, no one’s been called,” Zarin said.

Zarin also added, “I think they’re worried about the regular show and getting that running, because they know we’re all here.”

On March 23, Andy Cohen announced to Variety that the “Real Housewives of New York” would be rebooting into two shows: one featuring the “OG” RHONY cast members like Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, and one featuring a newer cast.

Andy Cohen Revealed He Is Still Working on Casting for the RHONY Spinoff

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on April 29, Cohen admitted that he was still in the process of casting the new “Real Housewives of New York” spinoff shows, but that the new version of the show was taking priority.

“We’re casting the new version right now,” Cohen told the outlet. “There’s not much I can tell you except that the response has been great.”

Cohen added about the “Legacy” cast, “They’re all kind of standing by to find out marching orders. I think we want to cast the new RHONY before we do anything else.”

During the interview, Cohen also revealed that he would want to bring former “Real Housewives of New York” star Alex McCord back for the spinoff, but that it would be hard to do so since she moved to Australia with her family. “This won’t happen because she’s living a totally different life in Australia as a therapist, but it would be Alex McCord for RHONY: Legacy,” Cohen said when he was asked which “Housewife” he would want to bring back.

Zarin Said That She Would ‘Consider’ Joining the Spinoff Series

Even though she hasn’t gotten a call from Bravo yet, Zarin told E! News on April 7 that she would “consider” joining the new “Legacy” series.

“I think they need to tell me what they think is gonna make it more successful than it has been—what’s different, how are they gonna change it—because obviously what they’ve been doing hasn’t been working,” Zarin explained. “You know, you only want to be on a successful show.”

Zarin continued, saying that she wasn’t sure if she was even “up for the challenge” right now, as she just finished wrapping another Bravo spinoff, “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which features former “Real Housewives” on vacation together for a week.

“It was a week, it was easy, it was fun,” Zarin said about ‘Girls Trip’. “I met great new girls. Going back to what I imagine is the original is very hard [and] could be very toxic and very challenging, and I don’t know if I’m up for the challenge right now in my life.”

