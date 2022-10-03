Lisa Rinna Ripped Over ‘Thirsty’ Weekend Look

On September 25, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna posted a new series of photos of herself on Instagram showing off her Sunday style.

“When you’re in custom @alexanderwangny on a Sunday,” Rinna captioned the three photos. In the shots, the Bravolebrity wrote a white dress paired with glittery thigh high silver boots and leaned back against the fridge. Controversial fashion designer Alexander Wang commented on Rinna’s post a series of heart emojis.

In fact, it seems that Rinna’s look even caught the eye of rap superstar Kanye West as he shared it on his Instagram Stories. Wang first posted Rinna’s photo on his Instagram Stories and West screenshotted it and added it to his own Stories, according to a photo saved by Queens of Bravo.

However, many fans slammed the star for the look, calling her “thirsty” as the photos made the rounds on social media. Here is Rinna’s post:

Many Fans Called Out Rinna for the Look, Especially the 2nd Photo Which Showed the Reality Star With Her Eyes Shut

The comments of Rinna’s Instagram post had very mixed reactions, with many of them slamming the Bravo star for posting the sultry snaps. Quite a few pointed out Rinna’s closed-eye look in the second photo as well and wondered what was going on.

“Nope. This just looks trashy,” one person commented. Another said, “So Thirsty..” Many others accused Rinna of being “thirsty,” including one who said, “Always so thirsty.”

Someone else suggested, “You should delete the second pic as you look high has F***.” The photos, especially the second one with Rinna’s eyes shut, also made the rounds on social media, including Facebook where hundreds of comments shaded the star.

Rinna Posted a Series of Cryptic Quotes on Her Instagram Stories Ahead of the RHOBH Finale

Fans have been divided this season over Rinna as she’s gotten into some feuds with her co-stars and is currently butting heads with guest star Kathy Hilton over something that apparently happened between the two during the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Rinna claimed that after the two women left the club in Aspen one night, Hilton had a “meltdown” that was so bad it caused her to compare her co-star to the “devil” and gave her PTSD. However, Bravo cameras did not capture it so fans have been left to wonder which woman is telling the truth. Hilton has denied Rinna’s claims that she called out Bravo and the RHOBH cast and threatened to take down Kyle Richards, her sister.

The show’s season 12 finale is just around the corner and Rinna has shared some pointed messages on her Instagram, including one about people not being ready to hear the “truth.” She added that the truth will always come out then called out RHOBH fans for being “angry” at her messages.

Viewers can catch new episodes of RHOBH’s season 12 on Wednesdays on Bravo at 8 pm Eastern and Pacific times.

