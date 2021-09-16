Lisa Rinna Says It ‘Hurt Her’ to See Costars Gossiping About Erika Jayne

This mouth has gotten her in so much trouble.

During a September 15, 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Lisa Rinna revealed how she reacted when she saw her two costars, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, gossiping about Erika Girardi behind her back during the most recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“It actually hurt me to see that, because as we watch the show back, we don’t know what people are doing, and I felt sad for everyone involved, because of the mocking and the laughing. I don’t think anybody really meant to go there, but they did, and it hurt my heart,” Rinna admitted during the show.

#RHOBH's @LisaRinna says it hurt her to see her co-stars talking about Erika Jayne behind her back. "I felt sad for everyone involved because of the mocking & the laughing." #WWHL pic.twitter.com/jPrMVApeqy — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) September 16, 2021

Rinna continued, “I believe that everybody has to work out their own stuff, I’m still okay with everybody, that’s about Dorit and Kyle and PK and Mauricio. I really don’t have any judgment, other than I’m sad for the whole situation and it made me sad for Erika. It’s hard to watch.”

During the most recent September 15, 2021 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Kemsley and her husband got together with Richards and her husband for dinner. During dinner, their conversation quickly turned to Girardi and the most recent story that she had told the women, in which she alleged that her ex-husband’s home was burglarized. As Richards recounted the story, they all began to make some jokes and gossiping about the situation.

“Is this for real?” Richards’ husband, Mauricio, asked during dinner.

Girardi Allegedly Feels That Kyle Richards Has ‘Turned’ on Her

According to a September 8, 2021 report from The Daily Mail, Girardi is not too happy with what the ladies have said behind her back during this season.

“Erika is also disappointed and shocked with how Kyle Richards has turned on her and now realizes the warning Lisa Vanderpump gave her about Kyle was true,” a close friend of Girardi’s told the outlet. “Erika knows that Kyle has two faces both literally and figuratively.”

The insider continued, telling The Daily Mail at the time, “Erika looks forward to facing the women at the reunion taping this Friday. She has a lot to say and will do it to their faces, not behind their backs like they’ve done to her.”

Girardi Has Only Been Communicating With One of Her Fellow RHOBH Costars

One insider alleged to Us Weekly that Girardi is only on speaking terms with Lisa Rinna since the season has been airing.

“Erika hasn’t been communicating with the other Housewives,” the source told Us Weekly on September 9, 2021. “At the moment, she’s just friends with [Lisa]. She’s been watching the episodes and is seeing what the girls have been saying behind her back.”

So far, Rinna has been one of the only cast members who has stood by Girardi with unwavering support. “I’ve known Erika a long time, I don’t think she knew anything. … Why would Tom Girardi tell Erika anything?” Rinna said during an August 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” “The lawyers didn’t even know. That is how I feel, I’m going to stand by it. If I’m wrong, I’ll f****** deal with it.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Says Upcoming Reunion Will Be ‘Fantastic’