Report: Lisa Vanderpump Considering Rejoining RHOBH, but Only for ‘Right Price’

The queen might just be back to take the crown.

According to a new report, Lisa Vanderpump is considering returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but only if she gets paid more than her former best friend and costar, Kyle Richards. A source alleged to The Sun on October 15, 2021, that Vanderpump is looking to make a comeback on the series due to lower ratings on her other shows, like “Vanderpump Rules” and “Vanderpump Dogs.”

“Lisa Vanderpump wants to come back to ‘Housewives,'” a source told The Sun. “Between the terrible ratings with ‘Overserved’ and ‘Vanderpump Dogs’ and ‘VPR’ crashing in ratings, she hasn’t been able to find success outside of Beverly Hills Housewives and wants to make a return.”

The source continued, “She would still view it as though she’s doing them a favor and not vice versa so she will only do it for the right price. And there is mutual interest, the show is eyeing to get her back too. She has stayed in execs’ good graces all these years, it would make sense for her career and for their show.”

And, according to the source, Vanderpump wants to be paid $2 million for her return. “Expect a 2 and not a 1 in front of it,” their source alleged. “I can guarantee you this – she will absolutely not return to the show for less money than Kyle Richards is getting.”

Vanderpump Doesn’t Want to Come Back With the Show’s Current Cast

Although Vanderpump is rumored to be coming back to “The Real Housewies of Beverly Hills,” the star maintained during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that she wouldn’t come back unless most of the current cast was fired.

“With this cast? No, it’d be impossible,” Vanderpump told the outlet. “I hear Garcelle is very nice, and Sutton [Stracke], I hear is doing a good job. I haven’t watched the show. As I said, it’s been, what, three years now? It’s ’18 that I left. I haven’t watched the show. And I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon. Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe. It’d be great. Just be Sutton, Garcelle, and me, right?”

Kyle Richards Didn’t Approve of Vanderpump’s Exit From ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

During season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Vanderpump exited abruptly halfway through the season, after the “puppygate” scandal. Vanderpump was accused by her fellow cast members of selling stories about Dorit Kemsley and the dog that she had rehomed to different media outlets, but when Vanderpump denied these claims, none of the women seemed to believe her, including Kyle Richards. This caused the two to have a huge falling out, resulting in Vanerpump’s exit. However, Richards still doesn’t agree with how Vanderpump left the show.

“She signed up to do the Housewives and she’s gotten a lot out of it,” Richards said about Vanderpump during a May 2021 appearance on Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, Teddi Tea Pod. “You know… her restaurants, her shows or whatever. I mean, honestly, in the big scheme of things, our big falling out was [me] saying that people think you [sold] this story and that’s why you leave? I mean, are you kidding me?”

Richards continued, “If this would have happened on New York, do you think somebody would have never come back again? Like, who cares? It’s not that big of a deal and it wasn’t that big of a deal. And it didn’t have to come to that, and she should have just said, ‘Okay, believe what you want,’ and moved on. But she’s bitter that it worked out the way it did…. Bitter spice.”

Viewers can catch part two of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 reunion this Wednesday, October 20, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

