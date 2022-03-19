Luann de Lesseps Responds to Report She Was Kicked Out of Bar

Luann de Lesseps had a “mistake” in her sobriety journey during a night out this week, a source close to the “Real Housewives of New York City” star told People. According to reports and a video circulating on social media, the Bravo star appeared to be quite inebriated at a piano bar in Manhattan on Wednesday night, and de Lesseps later issued an apology and said she’s “taking steps” to maintain her sobriety.

De Lesseps told Page Six the following day that she went out to the piano bar Townhouse in Manhattan with “Kinky Boots” producer Jim Kierstead at around 10:30 p.m. and she was in a “celebratory mood and drinking champagne” following rehearsals for her cabaret show. She acknowledged that she’d been drinking but denied reports from Townhouse patrons that she was kicked out of the bar.

She said there were “a bunch of people singing, and it was a fun, boisterous crowd… I got up and sang a few Broadway songs they were playing,” the outlet reported her saying. “I realize I was a little bit tipsy, but we were having fun, and it was getting late. I’d been rehearsing, and I was in the mood to sing a few songs.” However, witnesses told a bit of a different story to Page Six.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Some Witnesses Reported That De Lesseps Was Kicked Out After Getting ‘Aggressive’

One witness told Page Six that de Lesseps “monopolized the piano, but that isn’t how it works; you sing [one song] and move on… Luann thought she was doing her act. She tried to sing [her own song] ‘Money Can’t Buy You Class,’ but they didn’t know it. They know standards. The piano player was like, ‘I don’t know the song,’ and she responded, ‘It’s a hit!’”

According to another witness, de Lesseps was “belting out jumbled versions of songs” that caused the crowd to start “booing her.” One person said the RHONY star then began “yelling at the gays, ‘You don’t know me! I’m a cabaret star!,’” Page Six reported. One video made the rounds on social media, which showed the reality star yelling “F*** you!” while singing.

The publication reported that a source told them after de Lesseps began yelling “at the other patrons on the microphone,” she was “thrown out for getting aggressive with the bar’s customers.”

On March 19, De Lesseps posted an apology on Instagram, writing that it was a “regrettable incident” and she was “faced with the truth.” She wrote, “I want to apologize to the staff at Townhouse and anyone else I may have offended by my behavior. Clearly my struggles with alcohol are real!” She wrote that she made a lot of progress over the years but sobriety is “one day at a time.” Here is the full post:

The RHONY Star Has Struggled With Her Sobriety in the Past

De Lesseps has spoken about her sobriety in the past and after this week’s incident, a source told People, “Luann works very hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle but she made a mistake and fell off the wagon.” The outlet reported that the RHONY star is “using this experience as a valuable lesson” and “will be taking steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

In 2017, the singer was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, People reported at the time. She then decided to check in to an alcohol treatment center, telling the publication, “I have decided to seek professional guidance… I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event.”

She has since struggled with remaining sober and returned to rehab in 2018 but quit drinking again during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance