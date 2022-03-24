Luann de Lesseps Speaks out About Her Recent Drunken Incident

Chic, c’est la vie.

During a March 22 apperance on “Watch What Happens Live,” “Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps spoke out about her recent drunken incident that happened at the gay piano bar, Townhouse, in Manhattan. According to Page Six, on the evening of March 16, an intoxicated Lesseps was kicked out of the bar after taking over the microphone and “belting out jumbled versions of songs.”

Throughout the past few seasons of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Lesseps has battled a journey with sobriety after two stints in rehab following her divorce from Tom D’Agostino.

“You know, I just want to say that people make mistakes, I’m only human, and it’s progress, not perfection,” Lesseps said during her WWHL appearance. “I’ve had a pretty good track record, but you know, people slip, and like I said, I’m only human and it happens.”





Lesseps continued, “That’s part of being responsible and moving on and picking yourself back up and doing the right thing. That’s why I apologized. It’s important, and you have to own your behavior. And, you know, I had a party that night, that’s for sure.”

Lesseps Also Apologized in a Statement on Instagram

After the March 16 incident, Lesseps also took to her Instagram page to write an apology to her fans and followers. In the statement, Lesseps admitted that she still struggled with alcohol.

“This week, after a regrettable incident I was faced with the truth,” Lesseps wrote. “I want to apologize to the staff at Townhouse and anyone else I may have offended by my behavior. Clearly my struggles with alcohol are real! While I’ve made great strides over the years, there’s been times I’ve fallen. It’s one day at a time! I’m in recovery and taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Lesseps continued, “I’m grateful to my family and my friends for their constant support. Sincerely, LuAnn.”

Lesseps Had a ‘Wake-up Call’ During the COVID-19 Pandemic

While speaking to Us Weekly in April 2021, Lesseps revealed that she had started drinking again during the COVID-19 pandemic, but quickly realized it wasn’t for her after having what she calls a “wake-up call.”

“When you don’t remember how you got home, that’s a wake-up call,” Lesseps told the outlet at the time. “It happens to a lot of people — more often than not — and people don’t want to admit it.”

Lesseps continued, “It’s a scary thing. When it happened to me, I said, ‘You know, that’s it.’ Relapse is a part of recovery and each time I get closer to being the person that I want to be, and that’s someone who is sober. I ultimately am so much happier when I don’t drink.”

During the time of the interview, Lesseps said that she was “back on track” with her sobriety.

“I’m totally back on track and I feel really good,” Lesseps said. “It doesn’t bother me as much as it used to, and I feel like every time, I get to a different place and it’s a better place. I’m lucky because I was able to reel it in really quick and just get back on track.”

