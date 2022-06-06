2 RHONY Stars Land Spin-off Show

Two “Real Housewives of New York” fan favorites have landed their own spin-off show and it’s not Housewives related.

Luann De Lesseps & Sonja Morgan to Star in ‘Simple Life’-Style Reality Show, Filming in July

According to Page Six, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan have agreed to their own spin-off reality show which is being touted as a “‘Simple Life’-style reality show in which the glamorous pals will live together in a Middle American town and mingle with the regular folk, much like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie did…”

According to the outlet the show is not named yet, but both stars have officially signed on to begin filming in July. “Apparently it’s still technically in development but it’s considered a lock to get green-lit any day now,” the outlet reported.

“Luann and Sonja of course will be their fabulous selves and each episode will have them interacting with the locals,” a source told Page Six of the concept.. “They don’t know the locations yet, but it’s going to be somewhere like Kansas or Nebraska, not some hipster Southern town. [Executives] have been holding the locations even from the gals until the last minute.”

The outlet reported that both stars would still “be part of the so-called ‘Legacy’ show as well as this separate project.”

No exact network has yet to be announced but Page Six reported “it seems likely it’ll either appear on Bravo or NBC streamer Peacock.”

Sonja Morgan Celebrated Pride Month With RHONJ Star Margaret Josephs in Buffalo, New York

Over the weekend, Morgan celebrated Pride alongside a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, Margaret Josephs.

The pair were spotted together at the Pride Parade and Festival in Buffalo, New York.

“Thank you Buffalo for welcoming this Jersey girl with so much love! Celebrating pride with you was magical,” Josephs wrote on Instagram on June 5, 2022.

“What a fabulous day with the people of #Buffalo #NY. It’s so happening now. We had a great time,” Morgan wrote on her own Instagram, shared on the same day.

Fans loved to see Morgan showing her alliance to the community.

“Iconic,” a fan wrote in the comments.

“Thank you for celebrating Buffalo!” another fan said.

“Sonja!! I was fan girling so hard at Pride yesterday . I couldn’t believe you danced right in front of me,” a fan said.

“Raising MILLIOOONNNSSS for the LGBT,” a fan wrote.

Luann De Lesseps Shared a Bikini Photo on Instagram to Much Enjoyment of Her Followers

On June 6, 2022, Luann De Lesseps shared a photo in a white string bikini with the caption, “I don’t have a tan, but I’m about to!”

In the comments, several people praised De Lesseps.

“GOALS,” her fellow RHONY co-star Leah McSweeney wrote.

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna commented with several flame emojis.

Bravolebrity Patti Stanger wrote, “Skinny mini!”

Fans also showed their appreciation for her post.

“Wowza,” someone said.

“no words needed,” another fan wrote.

“You look amazing!!!!” someone said.

“Oh wow Luann, incredible physique, so gorgeous & stunning. Hope you’re having a lovely day,” a fan said.

“Dammit you look groovy baby,” another fan wrote.

