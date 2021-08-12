Meghan McCain Rips Into ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Cast

It looks like someone isn’t enjoying this season of “The Real Housewives of New York” very much.

In a since-deleted Tweet after this week’s August 10, 2021 episode, Meghan McCain ripped into the current cast, calling it “pure chaos.” During the episode, the women got into an argument during “Black Shabbat,” which was hosted by one of Eboni K. Williams’ friends.

“This episode of #RHONY is just pure chaos and not in a good way,” McCain wrote at the time, which was captured by Reality Blurb. “I feel particularly bad for the one man at the dinner table tonight. This isn’t fun at all. It’s hard to watch and not why I like the Housewives. Please bring back @DorindaMedley and blue stone manor already.”

Many fans seemed to agree with McCain, especially after this week’s episode. “HOW has Ramona made it 60+ years and still is so unaware of how she comes across…ugh!” one user wrote on Twitter. “Between her & Leah interrupting every 2 minutes cause she couldn’t see or hear everything-that Shabbat dinner was just so cringe.” Another fan wrote, “Ramona is exhausting. I need her to get fired already. Bring back Dorinda. Keep Eboni IF she ever wants to come back to this mess.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Andy Cohen Recently Spoke out About a ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Cast Shakeup

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Andy Cohen spoke out about potentially making some changes to the “Real Housewives of New York” cast. This season has been full of drama, and not necessarily for the right reasons. The franchise has faced low ratings, a postponed reunion, and problems behind the scenes.

“Is there a shakeup coming?” Cohen said to the outlet. “I would say, well, listen, I think we shot this season during COVID and the world was shut down as we shot a show that is – a huge part of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ is reliant on New York City as the character in the show, and New York City was shut down during production. So, we had to spend extended time at Ramona [Singer]’s house and in Salem and just doing things that maybe otherwise life would have been different.”

Cohen continued, “So I think that the show will continue to evolve. And I think that if anything, we should add to the group, because I think people wanted to see more people. But I don’t know that in producing the show this season that we would have done much differently. We were facing a lot of different obstacles when we went into production.”

One Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says Something Is Missing on This Season of RHONY

During a recent podcast appearance, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin explained her own theory on why she thinks that this season of the show isn’t performing as well as usual.

“I think the biggest problem with the show, which nobody talks about, is it’s called ‘The Real Housewives of New York,’” Zarin said on The Lisa Wexler Show. “There isn’t one housewife. And there’s not one boyfriend. And I think the lack of male energy on the show is the problem.”

Zarin continued, “It’s a lack of male energy, to either fight over or, you know, men are from Mars, women are from Venus. And I think that in a lot of ways is the success of the ‘Real Housewives’ brand as a whole.”

