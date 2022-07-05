Fans Can’t Believe How Much Milania Giudice Looks Like Her Mom in new Photo

Teresa Giudice is a mom of four daughters, all of whom are used to having reality television cameras following them around.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans have watched the girls — Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice and Audriana Giudice — grow up over the years and many can’t believe how much the girls have changed, especially recently. As the girls are getting older, they’re busy with proms and other functions, which make for great photo opportunities.

Giudice is very proud of her kids and often shares photos of them on social media. It seems as though each time that Giudice shares a photo of her girls on Instagram, the comments section quickly fills up, most people letting her know how gorgeous they think her daughters are.

On June 27, 2022, Giudice shared a photo of her daughter Milania and fans couldn’t believe how much the 16-year-old looks like her mom.

RHONJ Fans Think Milania & Her Mom Look Like Twins

Giudice shared the new photo of her daughter Milania on Instagram but didn’t offer a caption aside from her daughter’s name and a white heart emoji. In the pic, Milania appeared to be standing outside the family’s new home in New Jersey. She had one hand on her hip as she looked upwards.

Milania was wearing a sleeveless, collared, light blue dress and a pair of strappy white heels. She wore gold bangles on one wrist and a large-faced watch on the other as well as a couple of rings, earrings, and a necklace. Her long brown hair was parted down the center and featured soft waves, not unlike how her mom often wears her own hair.

Fans took to the comments to share their opinions of the snap.

“She looks just like you,” one comment read.

“U look just like ur mom,” someone else wrote.

“Looks so much like her mama,” a third person added.

“Gorgeous Milania. She is her mother’s mini me,” another Instagram user said.

“This daughter is your twin,” read a fifth comment.

“Twining with her mom,” echoed another.

Fans Had Similar Reactions to Milania’s Prom Look

In May 2022, Giudice shared a couple of photos of Milania’s prom look. The teen wore a form-fitting red gown that flared out at the bottom. It featured a criss-cross tie back. She accessorized with silver earrings, a bracelet, and a pair of red-bottom heels.

“My beautiful Milania going to prom,” Giudice captioned the post. While a lot of people thought that Milania looked stunning, others thought that she and Giudice looked similar.

“Oh my god !! I can’t believe this is Milania!! I’m rewatching #rhonj and the line where she says ‘I like nonno he is a cute little fella!’ She was such a character when when she was little!” one comment read.

“She’s so beautiful. I just love her sassy personality. She cracks me up,” another person added.

“Your twin!” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Omgggg. She’s your twin and beautiful,” someone else echoed.

“She is your twin!!! Absolutely stunning,” said another.

