Inside Shannon Beador’s New House

Last year, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador moved into a seven-bedroom home with her three children. And, according to Bravo, her co-stars are also her neighbors! Beador lives right next to both Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd.

Beador has shown off her new house on her Instagram page before. On March 30, Beador showed her dog playing by her large pool and gorgeous outdoor space. On March 5, she took a picture in her expansive kitchen, with black marble countertops and white drawers. Beador’s new home also has a cute red-painted front door, which she and her family often pose in front of.

Last year, Beador told Bravo more about her new house. “The new house has an outdoor kitchen and a pool, and it’s really beautiful, so I’m excited to have an outdoor entertaining space, which I haven’t had for a while,” Beador said, as noted by Bravo.

Beador Has a Specific Decorating Style

In early October, Beador let Bravo’s team inside her house to film a house tour, which was later posted on their website. During the video, Beador revealed that she loves “anything nautical.” Beador told Bravo, “I feel like I’m in a boat in a lot of this home. The usage of paneling and shiplap on the walls is just one of my favorites. I grew up on boats, so I love blue and white whenever I can do that.”

Beador also said that she is a big fan of her backyard at the new house. “When I saw the backyard of this home, I absolutely fell in love because it has so many amenities, especially for entertaining,” Beador told Bravo. “You basically just come outside and you’re hanging out here all day.”

Beador Does Not Live With Her New Boyfriend

Even though Beador has a new boyfriend, John Janssen, she does not live with him. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Beador explained the adjustment that her relationship had to go through during the quarantine. “I think I knew most things about him but it’s just, when you’re together all the time — typically people can go and have their independent space and that sort of thing, so it was an adjustment,” Beador told Entertainment Tonight. “It definitely was. But I’m sure it was for everybody, right? I mean, we wouldn’t be a normal couple if you didn’t have bumps, a few bumps.”

Beador continued, telling Entertainment Tonight that she wants to make sure that Janssen is “the one” before she takes any more steps with him. “I feel that with my age, I have one chance,” Beador said to Entertainment Tonight. “I want to be married and be part of a team and in a partnership for the rest of my life. I want to grow old with someone, but I need to know that it’s the right decision. So, I don’t wanna jump into anything. I want to take my time and that’s what we’ve been doing. I think that’s a good thing. You know, I think it would just be devastating for me emotionally to quickly get married and then realize, nope. This isn’t it. And then go through all that again. I don’t wanna do that.”

READ NEXT: Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ Net Worth: How She Made Her Money