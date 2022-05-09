Tamra Judge Gives an Update on Her Relationship With Shannon Beador

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge gave an update on her friendship with Shannon Beador during a May 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Tamra Judge Revealed Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Called Shannon Beador

After exiting “RHOC” following the show’s fourteenth season, Judge has claimed that Beador stopped contacting her once she was no longer a Bravo star. However, while recording recent episodes of “Two Ts In A Pod,” the former “RHOC” star shared that she sympathized with the mother of three during the show’s sixteenth season.

In the May 6 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared that Arroyave called Beador, presumably so the former friends could reconnect. She noted, however, that Beador “was not very happy that [Arroyave] called her.”

“Well, I don’t think she’s like mad,” clarified Judge. “She was like ‘well I want to do this one on one’ and basically a mutual friend of ours — I told him that ‘oh my god, we were drinking and we called a few people.’”

She then reiterated that their mutual friend informed her that Beador wanted to only speak with Judge.

“[Beador] was like ‘I would rather just talk to her one on one,’” shared the former “RHOC” star.

Arroyave asserted that she believed that Beador should “get some balls and call [Judge].” Judge then shared that they have been communicating through “some mutual friends” and suggested they intend to repair their friendship.

“We have a long road to go but we both have agreed that we miss each other’s friendships,” revealed Judge.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her Friendship With Shannon Beador in April 2022

In an April 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge discussed her friendship with Beador while speaking to her guest, Braunwyn Windham-Burke. She revealed that she believed they could be able to repair their relationship. The Vena CBD co-founder then admitted she has spoken negatively about Beador “in the press,” but hoped they could have reconciliation. She also stated that “being in a friendship with Shannon is kind of one-sided.”

“She is never going to ask you ‘how are you doing? How was your day? How is your husband? How are your kids?’ It just doesn’t enter her mind. And I’m the opposite,” asserted the 54-year-old.

Judge went on to say that Beador had hurt her, causing her to lash out. She explained that she “really needed” her former friend after she left “RHOC.” She also noted that she was dealing with family issues as her “ex-husband [Simon Barney] was diagnosed with cancer.” She shared that her “kids were in turmoil” as they were uncertain if their father’s health would take a turn for the worse. The former Bravo personality also suggested she faced difficulty after “the pandemic hit.”

“I just felt for the first time ever, I really needed my friend and she wasn’t there. It was more of pain and a hurt, it wasn’t like an oh my god, I was so mad that you got the show and I didn’t,” said the mother of four.

READ NEXT: RHONJ Cast Could See 3 Newcomers for Season 13: Source