‘Real Housewives’ Fans React to Tamra Judge’s Cryptic Post About New Trio

Tamra Judge is playing a numbers game when it comes to the recent news about the “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast. Judge, who revealed that she will be returning to RHOC for its upcoming 17th season, was thrilled by the announcement that “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Taylor Armstrong will also be on the RHOC cast. Armstrong is the first-ever Housewives star to switch franchises, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Not only am I returning to #RHOC for season 17 but my girl @TaylorArmstrong is joining me along for the ride,” Judge tweeted on August 1, 2022. “Double the trouble coming your way.”

Armstrong then replied, “Here we gooooo!!!!”

But Judge used another number when teasing the dynamic with Armstrong on RHOC.

Tamra Judge Teased a New Trio on RHOC

Not only am I returning to #RHOC for season 17 but my girl @TaylorArmstrong is joining me along for the ride. 🙌🏼🍊 Double the trouble coming your way. 👯‍♀️🎥 pic.twitter.com/P7HRZ9pYGI — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) August 1, 2022

In addition to Judge and Armstrong, the cast for the upcoming season of RHOC will include Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Heather Dubrow, according to Us Weekly. Filming has yet to start, but Judge is already teasing a powerful trio.

“The new Tres amigas coming soon… STAY TUNED #RHOC,” Judge captioned a photo of her and Armstrong on her Instagram story. on August 1, 2022.

Back in the day, the “tres amigas” were Judge, Beador, and Vicki Gunvalson. But with the addition of Armstrong and Judge’s photo of just the two of them, fans speculated on who that third “amiga” could be.

In a Reddit thread, a fan shared a screenshot of Judge’s pic and wrote, “Tamra posted this on her IG story. What does she mean? Who is the third amiga??”

Several fans replied to say they think it means “Shannon, Tamra, and Taylor.”

“I’d like that but i doubt Tamra is talking about Shannon,” one fan wrote.

When one commenter noted, “I think she’s trying to play on the speculation of whether it’s Heather or Shannon rather than she actually means anything by it,” another replied, “What would be the point!? Literally NOBODY has been asking for a new Tres Amigas, let alone with Taylor! “

Another fan noted, “A lot of people want Vicki and Tamra back.”

“I’m one of them …but even I haven’t been asking for the Tres Amigas. That’s so done and over with,” another wrote.

“I think Vicki will be back. There’s no way she could be that happy for Tamra. I think Bravo may have been interested by Tamra and Vicki’s relationship with Taylor,” another chimed in.

Others were concerned that the mystery amiga could be Judge’s friend, Teddi Mellencamp. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star hosts the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast with Judge, during which they talk all things about the Housewives franchise.

“NOT TEDDI PLS GOD NO,” one commenter wrote.

“Oh lord. Please stop trying to make Teddi happen,” another agreed.

“My interpretation is she’s implying there’s an open spot – stay tuned for who takes it. Already earning that orange by stirring up chatter. I have to hand it to her,” another wrote of Judge.

Vicki Gunvalson Congratulated Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp Seemingly Shot Down the Possibility of Joining RHOC

According to Us Weekly, Armstrong had already formed a friendship with Judge and Gunvalson before appearing on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club” with them in 2021.

Gunvalson also congratulated Judge on getting her RHOC orange back during a cameo on “Watch What Happens Live.” “My friend, my soulmate my sister is back on RHOC. I loved seeing you reclaim your orange last night on WWHL,” she shared on Instagram. “Go give ’em hell girl!”

In addition, Mellencamp addressed Judge’s new gig on Instagram as she looked to find a fill-in co-host for the episodes in which she talks about RHOC.

“Tam will be able to cover all the Housewives shows with us, except for Orange County,” Mellencamp said. “So my question is, who would you guys want to cohost with me to recap Orange County?”

“I don’t want it to be somebody expected,” she added. “I want it somebody not tied to Tamra at all. …I feel like we need somebody watching [RHOC] that is completely blindsided by it. Like, ‘what is happening here?’”

Mellencamp’s plea makes it pretty clear that she will not be on RHOC.

“I need someone else to come on and recap #RHOC with me,” she added. “Give me your best ideas of someone fun, knowledgeable, and probably whom I haven’t pissed off recently.”

