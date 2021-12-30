Teddi Mellencamp Says Denise Richards Set Her Up on RHOBH

Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp feuded on camera when they were co-stars on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but apparently a lot more happened behind the scenes.

On the 10th season of the Bravo reality show – which would prove to be the last for both women – Mellencamp famously exposed Richards’ alleged hookup with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville during a cast trip to Rome. Richards denied the claims, but more than two years after filming the scene the former friends are still estranged.

Teddi Mellencamp Says Denise Richards Still Has Her Blocked on Social Media

On a December 2021 episode of her “Two T’s In a Pod” podcast, Mellencamp revealed that Richards still has her blocked on Instagram nearly two years after they had a falling out over a RHOBH “storyline.”

Mellencamp revealed that things went south between her and Richards after the “Wild Things” star set her up to look bad on camera. Mellencamp noted that she was on friendly terms with Richards when the mom of three asked her if she could bring up her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, in front of Bravo’s cameras.

“She was going through stuff with Charlie and she said to me, “I don’t want to have to bring it up, can you bring it up?”‘ Teddi recalled on the podcast. “I said, ‘Yeah, no problem! I’ll bring it up.’ I felt similar because I didn’t like having to bring up stuff in regards to my dad [John Mellencamp], so I was like, ‘I get it.’ And then when I did it she had this shocked face, like, ‘Why would you bring that up? I don’t want my kids…”‘

Mellencamp revealed that after Richards blew up at her, she stormed off and Bravo producers stopped filming.

“I was like, ‘I did you a favor!’” Mellencamp said. “We weren’t on camera, I threw all my stuff down and I walked out. Then I said to Garcelle [Beauvais], ‘What she just did there was f***ed up. You better never do that to me. You saw the whole thing go down; you saw her asking me to do it. I don’t play that game.’”

Teddi Mellencamp Also Feuded With Denise Richards on Twitter

In July 2020, Mellencamp and Richards engaged in drama on Twitter after a RHOBH episode showed Brandi Glanville telling Mellencamp that Richards talked behind her back and accused her of living in her famous father’s shadow.

After the episode aired, Mellencamp poked fun at Richards on Twitter as she shared a screenshot of a text message she received from her rock star dad that said, “I know you are busy living in my shadow but… Dennis Richards – never heard of him.”

“You know who DENISE is dad,” Teddi Mellencamp replied. “She is the girl who mentions Charlie Sheen every episode.”

Richards fired back on Instagram.

“Grown a** woman stooping to that level… sorry… I never said you live in your dad’s shadow. Ever,” Richards wrote to Mellencamp, per Us Weekly. “I don’t care what you were told. … I was hurt you felt the need to share a … rumor about my marriage, especially given you are the daughter of a famous father & know what the potential impact could’ve been with my kids & family. That is all I have ever said about your family.”

Mellencamp replied to tell Richards that she “sure can’t take a joke.”

“You also confirmed you said way worse things about me than living in my Dad’s shadow,” she added. “Enough with this victim routine Denise.”

