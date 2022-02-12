Teddi Mellencamp Reveals How Much Weight She Gained on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Teddi Mellencamp was the first star eliminated on the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother,” but the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star came away with more than just a few weeks worth of memories.

While living in the CBS wintertime house with fellow celebs Carson Kressley, Todd Bridges, Miesha Tate, Todrick Hall, Cynthia Bailey, Lamar Odom, and more, Mellencamp revealed that she packed on a few pounds, and it was due to unhealthy eating in the toxic environment.

Teddi Mellencamp Shared a Photo of Her Weight Gain After She Left the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House

After her early eviction from “Celebrity Big Brother,” Mellencamp shared a photo of her body after nearly three weeks of unhealthy eating. “Big Brother” is known for its signature punishment food, “slop,” but for the celebrity edition, the stars dined on endless sweet treats.

Once back home, Mellencamp posed for a bikini mirror selfie after stepping back on the scale for the first time since leaving her family 20 days prior. She revealed that after “eating nonstop candy and cakes” in the “Big Brother” house, she gained 10 pounds.

The accountability coach added that it’s not “the number on the scale” that bothers her, but how much better she feels when she is “eating clean and taking care of my body and mind.” She also vowed to make her health a priority once again.

“I worked out daily [in the Big Brother house] but Carson and Cynthia made us so many delicious treats I also indulged,” Mellencamp wrote on Instagram.

This is not the first time Mellencamp has been open about her weight. In 2019, she shared side-by-side pics on Instagram that showed her when she was “truly struggling” with her health and fitness and when she finally came to terms with it.

“I remember having to step on the scale at the doctor— and the tears when the doc said, ‘Teddi, you’re 5’3” and over 200lbs,'” she revealed. “The me in that picture would do extreme fad diets, lose a bunch of weight and then gain it all back again. Four years I have been All IN— no yo-yo. And even when I do get a little ‘wild’….I have the tools to reel it back in rather than letting myself unravel for week’s worth of choices that don’t work for me.”

Teddi Mellencamp Seemed Bitter About Her Early Demise on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

It’s not a surprise that Mellencamp struggled while in the “Big Brother” house, given those back door dealings.

Mellencamp was the first contestant evicted on the celebrity edition of the CBS reality show, and as an extra kick in the chops, she was “backdoored” without being given a chance to compete to save herself. After issuing a plea to be given a chance to stay in the house, Mellencamp expressed her disappointment with Tate, who spearheaded her demise after she changed her tune on her target for her Head of Household nominations, as well as Hall, who was directing the HOH.

After she was evicted from the game, Mellencamp posted to Instagram to share the letter she would have received from her husband, Edwin Arroyave, and their kids had she ever been named the “Big Brother” Head of Household. She seemed to hint at Tate’s dirty gameplay as she wrote, “This would have been my Head of Household letter when I won HOH next week But being I wasn’t given the chance I’ll just continue to run my own household. Maybe snuggle with the kids in my comfy bed and tell them stories about how to play games with your heart and integrity.”

Mellencamp has made it known that she was not happy about being the first evictee, telling Us Weekly, “I would have fought so hard to stay in, had I been given the opportunity. I mean, I personally would have given somebody a fair fight. … It is super frustrating and I trusted Miesha.”

