Teresa Giudice Responds to Criticism Over Gia’s ‘Disrespectful’ Behavior

Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia has had a larger role in this season’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” which prompted comments about her involvement from fans and Giudice’s co-stars alike.

Gia had her own confessionals, making her a much larger figure on the show, and according to Kim “D” DePaola on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Gia also made a salary for her appearances on the Bravo show.

Giudice was asked about her daughter’s involvement in the drama this season on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” and praised Gia, adding that she could actually learn from her daughter. “I love how they handled themselves,” she said about her children. “I always want them to be respectful, and [Gia] is. All my kids are.”

She added, “I need to take some lessons from them, I really do, because I’m really quick to react and I gotta take a few steps back.” Giudice said she often jokes with her daughters, “I gotta take a page out of your books.”

Giudice Said Her Daughter ‘Adores’ Joe Gorga & Would Never Disrespect Him

The segment on “Housewives Nightcap,” which began six minutes into the video, saw Giudice open up about her daughter’s confrontation with her uncle Joe Gorga over her father Joe Giudice. Teresa Giudice said, “As a mom, you never know if you’re doing a great job until you see your children and how they act, and what people say about them.

She continued, “I know a lot of people were saying Gia was being disrespectful… Gia adores my brother, adores him, she would never disrespect him.” Giudice added:

But I have to say my kids do have a voice. They do, I mean even with me, even with their dad. They have a voice. They’re not the type of kids that you tell to shush and they’re gonna keep quiet. No. If they have an opinion, they’re gonna state it. I mean I guess they take after their mom… The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!

Some RHONJ Stars Have Shared Their Opinions About Gia’s Involvement in the Show

Some of Guidice’s co-stars had things to say about Gia’s involvement in the RHONJ drama. In one episode, Margaret Josephs faced off against Gia after the young woman called out Josephs for not wearing her mother’s workout gear at an event. After the episode aired, Josephs told Page Six, “I think that’s absolutely insane” that Giudice would allow her daughter to be involved.

She added, “Teresa could defend herself and none of Teresa’s friends are ever going to argue with her daughter.” Her comments were echoed by Jackie Goldschneider, who said on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” that she had mixed feelings about it. “To be honest with you, it’s a little… I have mixed feelings about it,” Goldschneider told Cohen. “I feel like if you really wanna stay out of it then stay out of it.”

She said she always wanted to show respect to her co-star’s children but the whole situation is “hard.” Melissa Gorga, Gia Giudice’s aunt, then added on the same WWHL episode, “it makes me uncomfortable.”

