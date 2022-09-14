Teresa Giudice Reveals if She Will Repair Feud With Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice is opening up about her ongoing feud with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

While speaking with E! News on Sept. 13 at the Oh Polly presentation at New York Fashion Week, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star admitted that she doesn’t plan to reconcile with her family anytime soon. Rumors of a feud between them began after Gorga and her husband did not attend Giduice’s August 6 wedding to Luis Ruelas, and a few weeks later, Giudice opened up about the feud on her podcast, explaining that viewers would see the situation play out on this season of RHONJ.

“It’s so sad,” Giudice told the outlet about the situation. “It’s not how I wanted things to end up.”

And, when the outlet asked Giudice if she plans to make up with her brother and sister-in-law, she said, “No, no, no, that’s really it. That’s it.”

In the past, Giudice has been at odds with the Gorgas, but the family was able to reconcile after the passing of both of their parents. Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere sometime this coming winter on Bravo.

One ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Said That the Gorga & Giudice Feud Is at a ‘High Stage of Bad’

While speaking to Page Six in an interview on Sept. 13, Dolores Catania weighed in on the family feud, explaining that it was at a “high stage of bad” right now.

“It’s definitely at a high stage of bad,” Catania said. “I wouldn’t say this is terminal yet, if I were to speak in medical terms. I’ve seen people come back from a lot worse.”

Catania also added about the sibling pair, “They had a very small family to begin with and now all they have is each other. They weren’t raised to not get along. They weren’t raised to not have their families together.”

However, one thing that Catania will not be doing is choosing a side. “Never, ever, ever will I pick a side amongst friends unless something is done to one of them that is so egregious,” Catania told the outlet. “I love them all.”

Jackie Goldschneider Said That It Was the ‘Right Decision’ for the Gorgas’ to Skip Teresa’s Wedding

During an August 2022 appearance on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Jackie Goldschneider admitted that she felt like it was the “right decision” for Joe and Melissa Gorga not to attend Giudice’s recent wedding following their explosive feud.

“I completely understand and support them not having attended the wedding,” the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star said. “It was the right decision for them, for sure.”

Goldschneider continued, “I just feel like it’s been so many years of terrible drama between the two families. At some point, it’s so toxic that you have to walk away. I think that is the point she is at right now, but who knows, they always seem to go back. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the end. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s not.”

