Teresa Giudice Ridiculed Over ‘Hypocritical’ Post

Teresa Giudice is known for having a heated temper and for her drama with her “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-stars which is why a caption she posted on Instagram recently raised fans’ eyebrows.

On June 18, the Bravo star posted on Instagram a short 7-second video of herself sitting cross-legged in her garden in front of a statue of Buddha. The video was taken from behind Giudice and appeared to show her meditating. The RHONJ star shared the video with the caption, “‘When you are evolving to a higher self, the road seems lonely but you’re simply shedding the energies that no longer match the frequency of your destiny’ Namaste.”

Fans were quick to take to the comments to criticize the reality star for the quote that they said did not at all match her actions on the show.

Fans Ripped Giudice for What They Said Was a ‘Hypocritical’ Post

Many fans replied to Giudice’s Instagram post with incredulity at her caption. “Her Intentions are always so venomous,” someone wrote. “You will find Inner peace when you eliminate the toxicity within yourself.” Another person wrote, “it does seem hypocritical based on what we see on television.” Another agreed, “Sure sounds good. But practice what you preach.”

One person commented, “Is this a joke the most volatile angry unforgiving housewife there is.” Someone wrote, “Namaste?! I would love for you to learn the skill to listen to understand. Not listen to respond and hear only what you believe is right. Old school or not…There is always room from growth. Until then to practice ‘Namaste’ you must apply your own growth and change your mindset.”

One person said, “Have you evolved? It would be so awesome if you did…Namaste.” Another wrote, “This is the biggest bulls*** ever. She flips out over everything.” One person said, “That’s rich with delusion.” Someone else wrote, “This is so SAD.” Another said, “Your not evolving, your living in constant denial of your reality.”

A few people expressed confusion about the reality star’s religious beliefs, as one person wrote, “I thought you were Catholic, but here you are with a false god!” Another person said, “I’m confused! I love you Teresa but I thought you were catholic.” Someone asked, “Are you leaving your Catholic faith?” One person wrote, “Lol why are you having someone videoing you doing this!? Who cares. Try and be a nice person.”

Giudice & Her Fiance Just Had a Housewarming Party

Giudice and her fiance Luis Ruelas held a housewarming party this past weekend to celebrate the joint ownership of their first home, which they purchased in October 2021. Giudice, 50, posted photos of the party at the home and captioned it, “Love Bubble.”

The couple met in 2020 while on vacation at the Jersey Shore and they got engaged in Italy in October 2021. Giudice and Ruelas are set to be married this summer but the RHONJ star revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that the wedding wouldn’t be on the Bravo show. “No, it’s not going — not on Housewives, no,” she shared. “So, we’ll see what happens.”

