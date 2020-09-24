Snow Owls on ‘The Masked Singer’ Are a Famous Country Duo (Probably)

Hit reality singing competition series The Masked Singer was back for its fourth season on Wednesday, September 23 on FOX. There were five performances and all of them were really good — but there were actually six mystery celebrities because one act is a duo this year.

That act is the Snow Owls, two singers dressed as snowy owls inside a giant egg. They were the final performance from Group A. Here’s what we learned about them during the premiere and the best guesses for the Snow Owls’ identity so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ Snow Owls Clues

Preview: Who Are These Owls? | Season 4 | THE MASKED SINGERDon't miss the season sneak peek Sunday after FOX NFL Sunday Night and tune into the season premiere of THE MASKED SINGER, WED, SEP 23rd only on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on… 2020-09-11T14:59:47Z

The Snow Owls came out and performed “Say Something” by Great Big World to much praise from the judges. Their video package showed a castle (and their costume has them both wearing crowns). There was also a pearl inside an oyster and signs that read “Jam-A-Lot,” “Magnolia,” and “Quarrel Canyon.” There was also a birdhouse covered in snow and Christmas lights. The package voice over said that the boy owl was a “real wiseguy” who would do “anything for a laugh,” and that the two of them performing on the show was like a family reunion for them after not being together for a while. Finally, at one point, the video package focused in on a rose on one of the owls’ lapels.

The FOX virtual premiere featured a placard that read, “You can try to figure out WHO we are, but as for WHO is more TALONted… it’s a TIE!”

After the performance, the male Snow Owl told Nick Cannon, “I knew [this] would happen for me one day because I love wings. Buffalo… barbecue… spicy…”

FOX has told us that the season four contestants combined have “one Golden Globe win, four Golden Globe Nominations, one BAFTA win, eight Billboard wins, seven BET award wins, one Lifetime Achievement Award, four Teen Choice Awards, three People’s Choice Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards, six Emmy nominations, and seven NAACP award nominations.”

Their combined net worth is almost $400 million, they’ve appeared in three Broadway shows, they’ve earned 25 multi-platinum records, five Grammy wins, four college degrees, one honorary degree, two of them are New York Times bestselling authors, they have over 64 tattoos, they have 15 marriages, nine divorces, and 28 children, they have seven gold medals, 13 other medals and trophies, three world records, 10 Hall of Fame inductions, five Super Bowl appearances, and four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

So, which ones of those belong to the Snow Owls?

Snow Owls on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

Jenny McCarthy thought the package was implying that the Snow Owls are brother and sister, which it kind of was — but we don’t think that’s correct and we’ll explain why later. Her guess was Donny and Marie Osmond. But Donny Osmond has already been on The Masked Singer, so that doesn’t seem likely.

Robin Thicke thought it was Amy Grant and Vince Gill, which is a very close guess to who we think it is.

Ken Jeong thought maybe it was Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara because of the rose in the video package — their characters on Schitt’s Creek are John and Moira Rose. That’s not a bad guess. In fact, if that’s what the rose means, we wonder if it’s not Dan Levy and Annie Murphy because they played siblings on the show.

Derek and Julianne Hough are also a popular guess among fans because they are known to be singers as well as dancers. Some fans also wondered if the “Magnolia” street sign indicated the Snow Owls are Chip and Joanna Gaines. It might also be Paris Jackson and her younger half-brother Prince “Blanket” Jackson — that would explain the sibling vibe and the royalty motif. Plus, Paris can sing.

But here’s who we really think it is: country singer Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black. The Snow Owls sound like them, and in 2018, they performed together for “A Clint Black Christmas,”, which had a very snowy poster — and the birdhouse did have Christmas lights on it.

Plus, they used to live in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles, they have a daughter named Lily Pearl, Black’s song “Dixie Lullaby” mentions “that sweet magnolia thyme,” and Hartman Black was on an episode of Fantasy Island called “Magnolia Blossoms.” Finally, a feature on Black in the Orlando Sentinel in 1993 called him a “notorious prankster.”

However, all of these clues could also be pointing to it being Clint and his daughter, who also sings — Lily Pearl sang on Black’s song “Magical Christmas.”

What do you think, fans? Is that who it is?

The Masked Singer season four airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX

