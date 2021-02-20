Souper Cubes on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Jacob and Michelle Sendowski took their company, the Souper Cubes, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if she could get a deal from one of the investors on the show.

The husband-and-wife entrepreneurial duo presented their company to Sharks Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary and Guest Shark Kendra Scott.

According to the episode synopsis, the husband-and-wife entrepreneurs “have a solution for a common food storage issue.”

Here’s what you should know about Souper Cubes on Shark Tank:

1. The Souper Cubes Offer an Easy Way to Freeze and Reuse Soups and Stocks

According to the company website, Souper Cubes was created when the Sendowskis needed a new way to store their soups and stocks.

“Food played an integral role in the lives of Michelle and Jake,” the website reads. “To them it was about connecting back to their families’ traditions. Whenever they would make their family chicken stock recipes, they always encountered the same problem.”

They needed to know how they could freeze their soups so they would be able to use it easily later.

2. There Are Multiple Products Available

At the time of writing, there are a number of different Souper Cubes available for purchase. The products range from freezing 2 Tablespoons of soup to freezing 2 cups of soup.

There is also a Cookie Tray available that can be used to freeze cookie dough easily.

The Souper Cubes also come in an “Ultimate Gift Set 4 pack,” which comes with four different trays and interchangeable lids.

According to the company’s Instagram, the Souper Cubes are made from 100% food grade silicon and are oven-safe up to 415 degrees Fahrenheit. The silicon is naturally nonstick.

3. Souper Cubes Can Be Used for More than Soup

According to the descriptions on the Souper Cube trays, the products can be used for more than just soup. The 2-cup freezer cups can be used for lasagna, shepherd’s pie and curry or rice bowls, while the 1-cup freezer cups are great for soups, stocks and sauces.

The smaller cube trays are good for salsa, hummus and pesto or tomato paste, herbed butters and oils, pureed ginger and garlic, according to the website.

According to the company’s Instagram, some of the reasons to use Souper Cubes and organize your freezer into zones include that there is no need for fancy bins, making it easier to find your food.

4. The Cubes Have Positive Reviews & Are Easy to Use

Out of 50 reviews listed on the company website, the Souper Cups have a five-star rating with many glowing reviews about the product.

In order to use it, the customer puts their leftover food into the Souper Cubes tray while the food is hot or cold, then the lid is placed on the container and the food is frozen. After freezing the food, it can be popped out for easy storage and then reheated at any time.

The freezer cubes can be used for lasagna, hummus, pesto, oils, soup, lasagna, and any other dish that can be frozen and reheated.

5. There Are Recipes Available Online

The founders of Souper Cubes want customers to get the most out of their product, so recipes are available online.

Some recipes that were recently posted include that for traditional Shakshuka, one-pot chicken chili with white corn and mushroom barley soup.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the entrepreneurs get a deal from one of the investors in the tank.

