WATCH: ‘Star Trek’ Insiders Give a Tour of the ‘DS9’ Enterprise Set

When the “Star Trek” world on television restarted after a 14-year hiatus — which is calculated from the end of “The Animated Series” in 1973 to the start of “The Next Generation” in 1987 — the creator laid down some new laws. Gene Roddenberry wanted to keep a tight rein on these new stories for the Next Gen crew.

“This was his final chance, and he knew it pretty much,” said Susan Sackett. She served as Roddenberry’s personal assistant and production associate through the TOS films and on TNG. Sackett shared her thoughts on Roddenberry’s attitude with William Shatner for the “Chaos on the Bridge” documentary.

“It is hard to go back to what you had done 20 years before,” Sackett told Shatner.

One of the new rules laid out by the ‘Creator’ was that TNG would not have any references to TOS and that this new crew needed to stand on their own. Roddenberry detailed in his TNG Writer’s Handbook that they would not be “buying any stories about the original ‘Star Trek’ characters. Kirk, Spock McCoy, Uhura, Chekov, Scotty, and Sulu — or their descendants.”

“As much as we love our original cast (they are our children, after all), we need our audience’s attention centered on our new characters,” Roddenberry wrote. This mantra was ignored at the beginning, as Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) was included in “Encounter at Farpoint,” the very first episode of “The Next Generation.”

After Roddenberry died, things changed, and more TOS characters made it into TNG, including Scotty (James Doohan) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy). Picard changed as well; as Screen Rant points out, the character evolved into a more reflective character with interests outside of Starfleet.

There’s no telling what Roddenberry would have thought of the “Deep Space Nine” episode, “Trials and Tribble-ations.” This episode featured the cast of DS9 digitally edited into a 1960s episode of “The Original Series.”

It took the combination of Ira Steven Behr, Hans Beimler, René Echevarria, Ronald D. Moore, and Robert Hewitt Wolfe to create this tale and to somehow shoehorn Sisko (Avery Brooks), Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell), and the others into that classic TOS episode.

While the writing team worked to figure this out, the talented folks behind the scenes were thrilled to recreate the original Enterprise set for this episode, which aired in 1995. On his Facebook page, the legendary scenic artist on TNG, DS9, and so many other Trek projects — Michael Okuda — shared what it was like for the staff.

The DS9 Enterprise Set

“For Doug Drexler, Denise, and I, it was the most fun we had making any single episode,” wrote Okuda. “It was a chance to honor Matt Jefferies, Gene Roddenberry, Bob Justman, D.C. Fontana, Gene Coon, David Gerrold, and all the other luminaries who launched our very favorite starship. It was a chance to visit the future AND our childhoods at the same time.”

Okuda posted a video where Drexler gave a tour of the set, sharing small secrets of the old and new. Drexler revealed that they had to “cheat” on a few things on the new set.

“This is about where the Jefferies Tube was,” said Drexler in the video, motioning to a wall in front of an archway. “We couldn’t afford to do it.”

Drexler pointed out that each Enterprise set had a dedication plaque, and they included a recreated version of the original.

“It was a very careful [recreation] too,” Drexler said, pointing to the plaque. “This has some of the errors on it that the original dedication plaque had on it.”

At the end of the video, Drexler pried the plaque off with a ruler.

The love of “The Original Series” lives on today. True fans who’d like to walk the halls of the Enterprise should plan a visit to Ticonderoga in Upstate New York for the “Star Trek Original Series Set Tour.”

This set has been officially licensed by CBS/Paramount and have hosted William Shatner, George Takei, the Okudas, and Doug Drexler.

