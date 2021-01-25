This ‘Star Trek’ Captain Gives an Update on Their Spinoff

Kate Mulgrew, also known as Captain Kathryn Janeway of Star Trek: Voyager, participated on a panel at GalaxyCon over the weekend with her fellow Voyager castmates. After the panel, a few lucky fans got to talk with the star in private video chats.

One of those fans posted clips from her session with Mulgrew on Twitter. In one of the clips she posted, Mulgrew gave some very interesting information about her new Star Trek spinoff series, Prodigy.

‘Prodigy’ is Almost Here and Season 2 is in the Works

After chatting with Mulgrew about her life for a bit, user @jemabean1 asked her if she might have played Janeway differently if Voyager was on the air now. She called out the fact that women in power are viewed much differently than they were when the show first aired, and asked if this new perspective would have changed anything. Mulgrew responded that it wouldn’t have. She said that she believes she played Janeway with the perspective the rest of the world has today.

This led @jemabean1 to say she was so excited to see Janeway again, on the new Nickelodeon show Prodigy.

“I think you’ll enjoy it,” Mulgrew responded. “I certainly enjoyed doing it and I think we’re going into the next season very soon!”

Though the comment was a quick one right at the end of her chat, Mulgrew’s tidbit about working on the second season was significant. So far, there’s been no official confirmation that the show has been renewed for a second season. However, Mulgrew’s comment seems to confirm that a second season is in the works. She didn’t give any more details than that to @jemabean1.

Mulgrew Said She’s Enjoyed Working on ‘Prodigy’

In another video chat session with Twitter user @JoshMetcalf4701, Mulgrew talked a little more about how much she’s enjoyed lending her voice to Prodigy. The two got on the topic because Mulgrew complimented @JoshMetcalf4701’s speaking voice, saying that he could do voice work himself. He responded by saying how excited he was to hear her voice Janeway again on the new animated series.

“I’m really enjoying recording that cartoon,” Mulgrew responded. “It’s very sophisticated. It’s feature-film quality… I think it’s time for the little ones to come into the fold.”

Mulgrew also praised the minds behind the show, Alex Kurtzman — showrunner of all the new CBS All Access Star Trek series — and the Hageman brothers, Dan and Kevin, who came up with the idea for the show.

Janeway Returns in 2021

Mulgrew announced that she’d be joining the cast of Prodigy in October 2020 during New York ComicCon. After the announcement, she shared her feelings about bringing Janeway back, especially in animated form. She admitted that she was nervous. However, she was also drawn to the idea and couldn’t get it out of her head.

Mulgrew went on to say that as she thought about the idea, she realized that recording for an animated series could allow her to portray Janeway in a way she couldn’t have before. She talked about bringing a new level of “nuance” to the character. She also joked that she was delighted not to have to don four-inch heels to embody Janeway.

The thing that really sealed the deal for her was the fact that she would be another first in the Star Trek universe. She was the first female captain of a full series, and with Prodigy she’ll be the first captain for a teenaged crew.

Prodigy focuses on a group of troubled teens who find an old Starfleet starship and take it on some truly wild adventures. Janeway guides the teens in a literal and figurative sense. The creators of the show hope that it will inspire a new generation of Star Trek fans to explore science and leadership as older Star Trek shows have inspired previous generations.

Prodigy is scheduled for release this year, though no official date has been announced yet.

