Is There a Musical Episode of ‘Star Trek’ in the Works?

Musical episodes have been a television trend for over two decades. The television episode often credited for kicking off this trend is “Once More With Feeling” from the late 90s/early 2000s science-fiction show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” The episode aired in 2001, and it was incredibly well-received by both critics and fans.

Soon, several more popular television shows started airing musical episodes. Doing a musical episode became so commonplace that it’s now its own TV Trope.

There’s never been a musical episode of “Star Trek.” However, it is something that the writers and showrunners have considered. In a recent appearance on The Pod Directive, current Trek showrunner Alex Kurtzman talked about his thoughts on a “Star Trek: The Musical” episode.

Kurtzman Wants a Musical Episode

Kurtzman dropped by The Pod Directive to chat with hosts Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins. At one point, the topic of a musical episode came up in a joking manner. However, Kurtzman revealed that he’s completely serious about making one.

“Nothing would make me happier. I’ve thought about this. And if we ever did [more] “Short Treks,” that would be the perfect format for it. The thing is, if you’re going to do a musical, it would have to be as brilliant as “Once More, With Feeling” From “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” It has to have a concept that makes a musical necessary, or you have to come up with a really, really good reason for people to start breaking out in song. And we have yet to really explore that. But nothing would make me happier. I would die to see that.”

Newsome and Tompkins agreed that they would be delighted to watch a musical episode of “Star Trek.”

This isn’t the first time that Kurtzman has expressed his desire to create a musical episode of “Star Trek.” In an interview with Gold Derby in August 2020, Kurtzman said that he’d thought a lot about how to make a musical episode of “Short Treks.”

A Trek Musical Episode Has Been Pitched Before

Kurtzman isn’t the first “Star Trek” producer to pitch a musical episode. In fact, the idea of a Trek musical episode has been around since “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” One of Trek’s most influential writers, Ronald D. Moore, started circulating the idea for a musical episode of TNG back in the 90s.

In an interview with IGN in 2003, Moore revealed that he wanted to do a musical episode long before they were mainstream.

“Oh, and I was agitating for a musical, man. On record, I wanted to do a musical version of Trek well before “Buffy” or “Chicago Hope.” I wanted to do a musical episode, and nobody would f***in’ do it.”

Moore has hinted that he’d pitched a musical episode for “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” as well. In an AOL Q&A with fans, posted to Memory Alpha, a fan asked what story ideas Moore never got to do that he still wanted to pursue.

He answered, “the DS9 Musical.”

So, the idea of a “Star Trek” musical episode has been around for an incredibly long time. Though one isn’t solidly in the works yet, it sounds like it might happen in the future.

