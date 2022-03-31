‘Survivor 42’ Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Voted Off Tonight? 3/30/22

It’s time, folks – another episode of “Survivor 42” is finally here. Last week focused heavily on the Taku and Vati tribes, and neglected much mention of Ika. As a result, we’re hoping that this week will shed a little more light on what’s going on over at Team Blue. To recap: Vati and Ika are down to five, and both are struggling to maintain tribal unity. Episode previews have hinted that Taku is remaining strong with only four members left, so surely we will get to see the strength of Taku shine through here too.

The description for tonight’s episode, “Vibe of the Tribe,” is as follows: “One castaway paints a target on their back when they attempt to pit their tribemates against one another. Also, one tribe dives their way to victory after piecing together a big win in the immunity challenge.”

Who will be the unlucky one who painted a big target on their back? Who will be the fifth person eliminated from “Survivor 42”? Follow along with our live blog below.

Be forewarned of spoilers!

All times Eastern.