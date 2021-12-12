Is ‘Survivor’ Season 42 Canceled or Renewed?

With the season finale of “Survivor 41” approaching, fans may be wondering about the status of season 42 of the hit CBS show. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season so far.

‘Survivor’ Has Been Renewed For A Season 42

While we don’t know for certain exactly how many seasons “Survivor” will continue to air, fans can take comfort in the knowledge that the show will be on for at least another television year (meaning at least three more seasons). Usually two “Survivor” seasons that air within the same television year (i.e. September-May) are shot back-to-back in the summer, and the current seasons are no different.

Seasons 41 and 42 were both filmed in Fiji in the summer of 2021, according to Inside Survivor, meaning that the editing process for season 42 is likely well underway. In addition, CBS is currently casting people for seasons 43 and 44, meaning that the show has already planned to air through until likely May 2023. For those interested in applying, the place to do so is here.

According to Gold Derby, similar to “Survivor 41,” season 42 is also expected to take place over 26 days – rather than the normal 39 – because of the two-week quarantine period required for all cast and crew members. In addition – also like season 41 – the season will have no theme ( as “Survivor” has been known to do in recent years) and hence will simply be titled “Survivor 42.”

Fans should keep in mind that the fact that “Survivor 42” has already been filmed also means that none of the changes fans have been vocal about seeing, such as a reduction in the show’s substantial number of new twists, will be realized. If fans (and alumni of the show alike) have any hope of the changes they want to see be actualized, it will not be until at least season 43.

‘Survivor 42’ Will Be Airing In March

“Survivor 42” will be airing a little later than normal this fall, however. Although the spring “Survivor” seasons usually begin airing around February (the premiere date of the last spring season, “Winners at War,” was February 12, 2020), the premiere date of “Survivor 42” has actually been pushed to March 9, 2022, according to CBS.

The reason for the later premiere date is because CBS’s other winter/spring series – namely “The Amazing Race” and “Celebrity Big Brother” – will be airing on Wednesday nights for the first two months of 2022 instead of “Survivor.” The season finale of “Celebrity Big Brother” will air Wednesday, February 23, and “The Amazing Race 33,” which premieres on January 5, 2022, will likely air a two-hour finale on Wednesday, March 2.

Although the ratings for “Survivor” have been more or less steadily dropping since season 2, “Survivor” was such a massive success at its inception that CBS has been able to afford such a decline. The show continues to lead in Wednesday nights, garnering over 5 million viewers consistently. Such a ratings success is in no danger of being canceled anytime soon. Some producers of the show are even confident that the show will reach 50 seasons.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. As previously mentioned, the final episode of “Survivor 41” will air this Wednesday – December 15 – and season 42 will premiere March 9, 2022.