‘Survivor’ Season 42 Tribes Revealed

The tribe breakdown has been revealed for “Survivor’s” upcoming 42nd season, which will air in the spring of 2022. Read on to find out how the castaways are being divided up, but be warned of light spoilers ahead.

The Season 42 Tribes Are Vati, Taku, and Ika





According to reputable “Survivor” spoiler site Inside Survivor, the castaways will be divided into three tribes of six people each. The tribes are the green tribe called “Vati,” the orange tribe called “Taku,” and the blue tribe called “Ika.” According to Cornell’s Fijian-English dictionary, Vati is a medicinal plant and also means “to lash together,” Taku means “sea turtle,” and Ika means “fish” in Fijian.

The divisions are as follows:

Vati tribe:

Hai Giang, 28, New Orleans, LA, analytics director

Chanelle Howell, 28, New York, NY, recruiter

Jenny Kim, 42, New York, NY, designer

Lydia Meredith, 22, Los Angeles, CA, actor

Daniel Strunk, 30, Ann Arbor, MI, law clerk

Mike Turner, 40s, Hoboken, NJ, retired firefighter

Taku tribe:

Lindsay Dolashewich, 30, Summit, NJ, dietician

Jackson Fox, 47, Charlotte, NC, occupation unknown

Maryanne Oketch, 22, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, integrated science student

Marya Sherron, 46, Indianapolis, IN, educational consultant

Jonathan Young, 28, Gulf Shores, AL, beach rental business owner

Omar Zaheer, 30, Guelph, Ontario, Canada, exotic animal veterinarian

Ika tribe:

Rocksroy Bailey, 43, Las Vegas, NV, environmental scientist

Romeo Escobar, 34, Los Angeles, CA, TV producer/pageant director

Swati Goel, 19, Stanford, CA, student

Tori Meehan, 24, Tulsa, OK, grad student

Drea Wheeler, 34, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, fitness trainer

Zach Wurtenberger, 21, Weston, FL, communications and media studies student

The Tribes By the Numbers





Here is how the tribes break down by the numbers. Interestingly, there is a small gap in the average age. Ika averages 29 years of age to Taku’s 34 years of age average. For Vati, since we don’t know Mike Turner’s exact age, we used 45 for him and that came out to be 32.5 years. This is a small contrast to the season 41 tribes, which all average 33-34 years of age.

Because of these numbers, Rocksroy Bailey is a bit of an outlier on his team — he is nine years older than the next closest castaways and his tribe skews young, so he may find himself on the outs if they are not successful in early challenges.

All of the tribes are made up of three men and three women. The racial makeup of the tribes, which is only noteworthy because these are the first seasons after CBS pledged to be more diverse and inclusive with its reality TV casting, is that Vati and Taku are both split three-three people of color versus white castaways. The Ika tribe has four castaways of color to two white castaways.

When the show returns, it will air 14 episodes just like it has every season for the past six seasons, but the show may feel slightly more frenetic because of the shortened shooting schedule — 26 days instead of the usual 39. It is not yet known if the show will keep that shooting schedule once mandatory quarantines are no longer required or if that was simply a byproduct of the quarantines.

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season in September 2021 — most likely the 15, 22, or 29. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Both seasons have already wrapped filming.

