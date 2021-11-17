Sydney Segal Bashes ‘Survivor 41’ Twist

“Survivor 41” castaway Sydney Segal didn’t hold back when asked how she feels about the changes to the game this season.

Sydney was eliminated in episode 7, which aired on November 3, 2021. The Tribal Council that sent Sydney home was certainly eventful. Unveiled advantages, fake idols, and last-minute conspiring between castaways made for an unforgettable episode. In a recent interview, Sydney shared her thoughts on a particular “Survivor 41” twist.

Sydney Calls Hourglass Twist ‘a Lie’

In a November 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sydney revealed she is not a fan of the game-changing hourglass twist introduced at the end of episode 6. The twist gave castaway Erika Casupanan a historic amount of power, allowing her to reverse the outcome of the last immunity challenge, guaranteeing immunity for herself and the losing team and forcing the winning team to compete in an individual immunity challenge.

“I mean, it’s not even a twist-it’s a lie,” Sydney told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re told one thing, and then something else happens. And I think it achieved exactly what it intended to achieve. That challenge was meant for strong players to win. And then that hourglass twist was intended to get a strong player out of the game.”

Sydney became a target early on in the game. Her bold personality and paranoia made her fellow Luvu tribe members worried about keeping her in the game. Sydney told Entertainment Weekly that the hourglass twist contributed to her elimination.

“I’m the threat of threats, so that hourglass did me dirty. But congratulations, CBS, for achieving what you wanted to achieve. And that was to get a very strong player out of the game.”

Sydney Doesn’t Regret Using ‘Shot in the Dark’ Advantage

In episode 7, Sydney became the first player in “Survivor” history to use the “shot in the dark” advantage, which gives players a ⅙ chance of guaranteeing safety for the week by risking their vote. Players can choose to exchange their vote for a scroll that either reads “safe” or “not safe.” If the player scores “the safe” scroll, all votes cast against them at Tribal Council do not count.

Sydney, unfortunately, pulled a “not safe” scroll and was eliminated from the game. In a November 2021 interview, Sydney told Parade magazine she doesn’t regret using her “shot in the dark advantage.”

“It was a calculated risk that I definitely don’t regret taking,” Sydney told the publication. “I really didn’t think it was going to be a close vote. I thought it was going to go one way or another way. So I’m like ‘I just don’t think my vote’s gonna matter that much.’ Then, given the optics of the people that were left, the idols and advantages floating around, and then where the alliances settled, I’m smart enough to know that leaves one person,” she said.

Sydney restated her thought process in a video posted to the official “Survivor” Twitter account. Sydney told fans that she will never regret “making ‘Survivor’ history” as the first player ever to play the advantage.

“It’s a good metaphor for the way I played the game. I showed my level of self-awareness like I clearly read the room. I was like, there’s a really good chance I’m leaving, so I’m not going out blindsided,” Sydney said in the Twitter video.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Season 42 of “Survivor” will air in the Spring of 2022.