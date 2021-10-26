Amber Portwood’s Ex Claims She Did Drugs While Pregnant With Son

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood was accused of doing drugs while she was pregnant, according to a court document cited by The Sun. Portwood and ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon have been feuding over their 3-year-old son, James, since 2019.

In Glennon’s most recent court filing, the Indiana resident requested a hair follicle drug screen on October 20, 2021, according to public records. Portwood filed an objection the following day.

Heavy reached out to Portwood, 31, for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Glennon, 37, claimed the “Teen Mom OG” star has a “history of substance abuse, even while pregnant with and subsequently caring for the minor child herein” and was “acting erratically, speaking frantically, and appeared completely paranoid and disheveled” when they last exchanged their son on October 16, 2021, according to court documents cited by The Sun.

Portwood denied the allegations against her in the court documents, the publication noted.

The “Teen Mom OG” star was specifically accused of using meth, also known as methamphetamine.

“[Amber] went so far as to allege that two nearby vehicles were ‘staking her out’ and waved down [Andrew] as he was leaving with the minor child to ask him to tell the individuals in the nearby vehicles to ‘stop’ staking her out,” the court documents said, according to The Sun. Glennon claimed he “witnessed Amber under the influence of illegal drugs previously, specifically methamphetamine.”

Portwood and Glennon entered their custody battle after they broke up in July 2019 following an encounter that allegedly involved a machete. Portwood was sentenced to 906 days of probation after she plead guilty to domestic battery and intimidation in October 2019, the Indy Star wrote. If she violates her probation, she could face up to five years in prison.

Portwood Condemned the Claims Against Her

Portwood was “adamant” that the allegations against her were false, she said in her response to the courts. The star alleged Glennon was just trying to make her look bad.

“[Amber] denies adamantly the allegations made in [Andrew’s motion] and believes that a hair follicle test is unnecessary due to her history of negative drug screens and continued requirement to submit to same,” her response said, according to The Sun.

“[Amber] verifies that she has not used any substance, except for prescription medication taken within the therapeutic limits,” she added, per The Sun. “[Amber] further states that [Andrew’s claim] is nothing more than yet another attempt to paint [Amber] in a negative light.”

Some Fans on Reddit Weren’t Convinced Portwood Was Sober

“Teen Mom OG” fans on Reddit were quick to offer their commentary on the hair follicle drug test filed by Glennon’s lawyers on October 20, 2021. Though some people said they didn’t “trust” Glennon, others noted they weren’t convinced Portwood was using meth.

“Amber seems high almost every time she’s filmed but I’ve never really gotten tweaker vibes from her,” one wrote. “Andrew has also proven to be a bit of a nut job.”

“I think she could be but Andrew also isn’t the most trustworthy person either,” another person added.

Some people completely defended Portwood. “So basically, she’s KNOWN to have a mental illness and was acting mentally ill? Andrew 🤦🏼‍♀️ this ain’t it buddy,” they said.

READ NEXT: Amber Portwood Pictured With New Man Ahead of Reunion