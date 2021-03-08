Arrest Warrant Issued for Chelsea Houska’s Ex

Teen Mom 2 star Adam Lind “failed to comply with the court’s order for compliance,” according to a January 11, 2021, bench warrant obtained by The Sun. Adam neglected “to support [a] minor child,” referring to Aubree Lind-DeBoer, the 11-year-old daughter he shares with former MTV personality Chelsea Houska.

Police were told to “arrest Adam Lind either in the daytime or in the nighttime” and take him to the court. He was permitted a $2,000 cash bond, which will be added to his child support debt once he’s arrested. The warrant is still reportedly active.

Teen Mom fans met Chelsea and Adam when they appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2009. The former couple tried to make things work, but they split three years after Aubree was born. Chelsea, of course, went on to marry husband Cole DeBoer and the couple has welcomed three children together: 4-year-old Watson, 2-year-old Layne and newborn Walker June. Walker surprised everyone by coming before her due date and she even shares a birthday with her older brother.

Though Cole expressed interest in adopting Aubree, Adam has not terminated his parental rights. He did, however, relinquish his parental rights in 2018 for 7-year-old Paislee, the daughter he shared with ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur.

Adam Has Been Arrested Multiple Times

Adam found himself in a similar situation in August 2020 after he failed to pay child support. He was pulled over for driving with an expired license plate and failure to pay child support. His bond was listed at $2,155, Starcasm noted. Once he paid, the money was put toward his back child support, a clerk told The Sun at the time.

He was also arrested for failing to pay child support in May 2018 and was detained three times for DUI and domestic assault. Stemming from 2014 when he was involved in a fiery car crash, Starcasm broke down all of Adam’s arrests.

Chelsea Said Things Were Going Well With Adam

News about Adam’s warrant comes after a new interview where Chelsea Houska told Us Weekly that they were in a “good place” when it came to co-parenting.

“It actually hasn’t been too bad,” she said on February 24, 2021. “I feel like we’re in a good place right now with all of that.”

Chelsea, 29, added that Adam and Aubree have a good line of communication now that she has her own cellphone. “I think that has played a huge part,” the mother-of-four explained. “So everything has been going pretty smooth, I’d say.”

Chelsea has been focusing on motherhood and her home goods line, Aubree Says, since leaving Teen Mom 2. The South Dakota native was inspired to create the line because she wanted something “affordable” to showcase her style.

“As I was building my family’s new home, I always found myself struggling to find high quality, affordable, cozy home goods that were exactly my style,” Chelsea told Life & Style. “I figured I must not be the only one running into the same issue, so I saw it as a great opportunity to launch my own line!

