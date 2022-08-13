Catelynn Baltierra Thanks Fans After Asking for Money

“Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Baltierra was thankful fans helped her raise money for her daughter’s cheerleading team, dubbed the “Tiny Tulips.”

“Everyone that has donated to Nova’s cheer PLEASE message me ur address for thank you cards!!!” Baltierra wrote via Instagram stories on August 12. “Also if you win a prize I will reach out to you! Thank you all for supporting Nova!!”

“Novalee says a HUGE thank you to everyone that has donated to her cheer!!” she wrote in another post on Instagram. “The love for her has seriously been remarkable ❤️ much love to each and every one of you that have donated!! #cheerherewecome #cheerleading #cheermom.”

Fans Criticized Baltierra for Asking for Money

Baltierra’s “thank yous” came after she faced backlash for asking her 4.3 million followers to donate money to Nova’s cheer team.

“So nova is looking for sponsors you can literally pick ANY number on this page and pay the number!” the “Teen Mom” star wrote on August 11. “So if you pick number 20 then you would donate $20! The donations would help with uniforms, practice and competitions!”

“Anything helps thank you so much!” she continued. “Forgot to say for donations your name gets put into a drawing for prizes! Can’t believe I’m gonna be a cheerleader mom ❤️🎉📣 if you want to donate to the fundraiser send me a DM.”

A social media user on Reddit took a screenshot of Baltierra’s post and started a discussion, where hundreds of fans weighed in. Some people said it was “tacky” for Baltierra to ask for financial help when she was a reality TV star who arguably made more money than most of her fans.

“Read the room cate most of us can’t even afford food anymore,” one person said.

“It would be one thing to post on like a private account for only friends and family, or even specifically say, “Hey friends and fam, Nova has a fundraiser going on!” read a top comment, with more than 320 upvotes. “This is just tacky. No, Cate, you can’t have my money.”

Baltierra Is Returning to TV

#TeenMom: The Next Chapter The girls from #TeenMomOG and #TeenMom2 come together for a new series #TeenMom: The Next Chapter priemiering September 6th at 8/7c on @mtv! ✨ 2022-08-12T17:56:12Z

MTV canceled “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” and decided to combine the cast and rebrand the series as “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

Baltierra is one of the original cast members to return to the “supersized” series, as well as Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones.

Fired “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans is slated to make a cameo appearance.

Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska — who quit the series — were reportedly asked to return but declined the invite.

Mackenzie McKee, whose contract wasn’t renewed when “Teen Mom” was revamped, wasn’t asked back.

“You were there when they first became moms. Now be there as they turn their next page together,” the trailer says.

“Tuesdays on MTV, follow moms from ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’ in one mother of a supersized series. ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: The celebrations are bigger; the relationships are stronger but the setbacks are tougher than ever,” the trailer teases. “The moms are back and having each others backs in the biggest ‘Teen Mom’ ever.”

Don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” when it airs Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.