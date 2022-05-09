Fans Think Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Layne Looks Like Aubree’s ‘Twin’

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska caught the attention of fans after sharing an “adorable” photo of her daughters, Layne, 3, and Walker, 1, on Instagram.

In the photo, the girls are hugging and wearing matching orange pajama sets. Layne is smiling into the camera with her arms wrapped around a crying Walker.

Chelsea captioned the post “#sisterlylove.” She included the laughing-crying emoji.

Fans could not get over the resemblance between Layne and Chelsea’s eldest daughter, Aubree, whom she shares with ex Adam Lind. They expressed their astonishment in the comment section.

“The bigger one looks a lot like Aubrey 🙂,” one fan commented.

“She’s a little mini Aubree 😍,” another fan wrote.

“Layne totally looks like [Aubrey] 😍,” a third user added.

“Literally Aubree’s twin,” a fourth user wrote.

Chelsea Houska Shares Throwback Picture

On Sunday, Chelsea shared a sweet throwback photo of her and her mom on her Instagram story in celebration of Mother’s Day. The picture shows a toddler-aged Chelsea in a purple and pink jacket standing next to her mom, who is wearing a black coat, sunglasses, and jeans.

She included a “Happy Mother’s Day” sticker and tagged her mom in the story.

The post was shared on Reddit, where fans commented on the resemblance between young Chelsea and her kids.

“Chelsea, Aubree, and Layne are identical, so cute,” one Redditor wrote.

“Aubree looks so much like her!! Omg,” another fan replied.

“I thought that was a young Aubree for a second,” a third user wrote.

Cole DeBoer Posts Mother’s Day Tribute

Chelsea’s husband, Cole DeBoer, celebrated Mother’s Day with an online tribute to his wife.

The 34-year-old shared a photo of Chelsea and him with their three kids and Chelsea’s eldest daughter, Aubree, alongside a heartwarming message.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful woman both inside and out,” he wrote in the caption. “[Chelsea Houska] you are the definition of an amazing mother! Our family couldn’t be more lucky. We love you so much!”

“Teen Mom” fans fled to the comment section to wish the MTV star a Happy Mother’s Day.

“Time to have [one] more baby !! Haha she’s so beautiful. Happy Mommas Day,” one fan commented.

“Happy Mother’s Day girl!! You are so beautiful!! Cole [is] a lucky guy,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Happy Mother’s [Day] Chelsea,” a third user commented. “Love ❤️ you all. Aubrey is getting so big. All your beautiful babies, such a wonderful family❤️❤️❤️.”

“Such a beautiful family.”Chelsea has always been my favorite teen mom. She is such a hard worker,” a fourth user added. “She is a great example of an amazing mom! Love your family!”

According to Us Weekly, Chelsea and Cole met at a South Dakota gas station in 2014. They tied the knot two years later, in October 2016. Since then, the couple has welcomed three children, Watson, 5, Layne, 3, and Walker, 1.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

