Cory Wharton & Taylor Selfridge Share Details of Daughter’s Health Diagnosis in Video

In early June, Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton welcomed their daughter, Maya Grace, into the world. They shared the precious moment with their followers in an Instagram video.

As fans of the couple are well aware, however, Maya Grace spent the weeks after her birth in the NICU as a result of health complications. Now, in a video uploaded on June 29, the pair share the full story of their daughter’s health diagnosis.

In the video, which was recorded before Maya Grace’s birth, Selfridge says, “Back in February, I had my anatomy scan, which you get around, like, 20 weeks – I was 22 weeks…and after the anatomy scan, they basically called us and told us that the lower right side of the baby’s heart – she began to explain before breaking down in tears.”

She continued, “The right side of the baby’s heart was concerning. After that, they didn’t tell us what it was like; we didn’t know what it was yet. And so, I had, like, a week before they were going to give me another anatomy [scan] and an echo [echocardiogram].”

Selfridge added, “And then I had another anatomy scan, then basically they found a name for it. It’s called ‘tricuspid atresia.’ So, basically, the lower right side of her heart didn’t form properly. It’s smaller.”

According to the CDC, ‘Tricuspid atresia’ occurs when the valve that controls blood from the right upper section of the heart to the right lower section of the heart does not form.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maya Grace Wharton Will Undergo Heart Surgeries

In the video, Selfridge and Wharton explained that their daughter will need “probably three surgeries, possibly only two” to fix the issue.

She added that the first surgery could take place as early as the first week of her life.

Maya Grace was welcomed into the world on June 1, but it wasn’t until June 10 that Wharton shared the wonderful news.

“Maya Grace Wharton 👶🏽💓,” he wrote on social media. “Don’t really know how to start this off there’s sooo much I [want to] say, so much I’ve felt over the past week.”

“As a parent you’re scared, worried, nervous, angry, sad, mad & you don’t understand why this is happening to your baby,” he continued. “First off I [want to] say God is good 🙏🏽 and thank you to EVERYONE for your prayers throughout this pregnancy & birth!”

Fans Come Together to Support the Family

In the comments section of Selfridge’s Instagram video, fans came together to support the couple. One user wrote, “Thank you for sharing! From one CHD warrior to another.”

Another added, “Wow I cried listening to this. Sending you all my mama love.

Another user supported the couple with a story of her own, writing, “My son was breech i had a c section in nov 2020 and because of his low sugar levels and bilirubin levels he was in nicu for 3 days after he was born my husband and i visited every 3 hours to feed him and be with him he is such a strong big 20 month old now, praying for you guys , such a beautiful family.”

On June 10, Wharton updated fans about Maya Grace’s experience via Instagram Story.

He wrote, “Doctor came in and gave us good news.She might be coming home quicker than we expected which is amazing and her recovery from her surgery is going well thank you guys for all your prayers.”

The “Challenge” star added, “I hope she keeps her blue eyes,” Cory wrote. “My juicy girl, all the nurses in the nicu call her juicy girl because she came out [eight] pounds [and] a little chunky girl.”