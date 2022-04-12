Farrah Abraham Tells Howie Mandel Intimate Details about Her Dating Life

In an interview with Howie Mandel on his podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” Farrah Abraham shared that she has not dated or had sex in three years.

Abraham said that she is “open to dating” now that she has completed her time at the trauma treatment center, but plans to take things slow with whoever her future partner may be.

“Any man I date cannot conform to society norms,” she said.





She added that she is not on any dating apps at the moment.

“I’m ready for something real, but I’m not in a rush,” Abraham said.

Farrah Abraham’s Relationship with Derek Underwood

Derek Underwood, Sophia Abraham’s father and Farrah Abraham’s ex, died in a tragic car accident in 2008– one month before Sophia was born. He was just 18 at the time, according to The Sun.

KCCI Des Moines reported that Underwood was one of two teens killed in the crash.

The outlet reported that the car, which Underwood was driving, “skidded out of control and crashed into a pole Sunday morning in Council Bluffs.” Police later told Underwood’s family that Underwood “may have tried to pass someone illegally on the road before hitting a patch of black ice.”

According to The Sun, Abraham, who appeared on “16 & Pregnant,” had cut off ties with Underwood shortly before his death.

On December 28, 2021, Abraham paid tribute to Underwood with an Instagram post. She wrote, next to a photo of Underwood’s gravesite: “13 years later, I’m grateful I see ‘FATHER’ on your headstone today. I’m grateful for our family, I’ve learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss, & depression. Your life has made a world of difference to mine and so many others.”

Farrah Abraham Talks Her Alleged Sexual Assault

While talking to Mandel on the podcast, Abraham alleged that she was sexually assaulted about one year ago.

“It’s been a year now,” she said. “I just did my one-year anniversary of it.”

Asked by Mandel if that person who she alleged assaulted her has been charged, Abraham shared, “That’s the court stuff I’m dealing with right now.”

In 2021, Abraham was one of nine women to accuse former mayor Dominic Foppoli of sexual assault, according to The Wrap. On May 21, 2021, the former mayor resigned– the resignation took place just hours after The San Francisco Chronicle “contacted him about” Abraham’s allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

This isn’t the first time the subject of Abraham’s alleged assault has surfaced. On her website on March 31, 2022, Abraham published a blog titled, “My One Year Sexual Assault Anniversary.”

Discussing the aftermath of the alleged assault, Abraham wrote, “I also want to reflect that I don’t know what type of mentally ill person thinks sex is great with someone unconscious who won’t even remember them or even be able to enjoy the sexual experience but then again I wouldn’t ever sleep with the person who raped me nor could I even stand to look at him or talk to him as this got scarier and scarier by each moment til I ran.”

Abraham continued, “You may have sensed that my year wasn’t the greatest for landing myself in a trauma program on the one year anniversary and you would be correct. I would of loved to of told you I bounced back from the sexual assault the day of, a week later, a month later or even on the 6 month mark but trauma doesn’t work on my time table evidently.”